Leading property development, investment and lettings company, ALB Group, is marking the festive season by donating thousands of pounds worth of Christmas presents to children in five hospitals across the country.

The Nottingham-headquartered privately owned group, which has multiple companies specialising in the conversion, redevelopment and letting of residential and commercial properties throughout the UK, is gifting £15,000 worth of presents to children who will be receiving hospital treatment over the Christmas period.

This is the fourth year running that ALB has donated gifts to children in hospital – and donations this year will reach communities in which the developer has been particularly active; including Kings Mill in Mansfield, Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, Derbyshire Children’s Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

This is the second consecutive year that the company has donated gifts to Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, following its work on the transformation of a local retail unit into 59 residential apartments in the town.

As well as gifts, ALB is also donating a new television and Xbox to a local homeless shelter in Nottinghamshire.

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group, said: “As a company, we work to improve local areas through the regeneration, redevelopment and conversion of underutilised sites and properties, and we feel a responsibility to give something extra special back to these communities for Christmas.

“The festive season is usually such a joyful time, but given the uncertain year we’ve all experienced, it’s going to feel very different for many this year – especially for those who have been and are separated from their loved ones.

“We are so pleased and proud to be able to give some joy to children who are in hospital over the Christmas season, and we look forward to seeing the smiles on their faces once the gifts are delivered to the wards.

“Our work takes us all over the country, but we are honoured to be so involved in the property industry throughout the East Midlands, where the company first began, providing quality residential and commercial spaces for people to enjoy.”