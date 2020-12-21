Employees from Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group – one of Scotland’s largest independently owned and longest established construction businesses, are lending a helping hand to those most in need this winter by donating thousands of items to foodbanks across Scotland.

Cruden staff across 21 different construction developments have got into the festive spirit by coming together to gather and make donations to foodbanks in the areas they are building in. The equivalent of £25,000 worth of collections – a whopping 7.5 tonnes of food donations are now being delivered to local communities surrounding Cruden developments, and this will go a long way to helping those that are most in need this Christmas.

Staff from Cruden Building, with support of foodbank charity, the Trussell Trust, organised the distribution to foodbanks throughout the country. The Group’s own registered charity, The Cruden Foundation, has also donated a further £5,000 on top of the £5,000 which has been raised by Cruden employees, their clients and supply chain companies through their Just Giving page which will be given to the Trussell Trust in Scotland to provide toys and additional food parcels over the coming weeks and months.

Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building said: “This has been a tremendous team effort and everyone was really keen to take part and support this worthy cause. We were delighted by the donations that we received from staff, clients and our supply chain and this extension of our community benefit programme will help to deliver a happier Christmas to families.”

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive of the Cruden Group said: “We take huge pride in building local communities and supporting the needs of local areas wherever we can and we are delighted to add to the tremendous effort with an additional donation from The Cruden Foundation.”

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the pandemic continues, more people are likely to need a food bank’s help. Food bank teams are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available. But ultimately, no one should need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials. The support of staff at Cruden will help food banks in Scotland continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to build a hunger free future. Thank you so much.”