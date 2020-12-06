Awards ranks Britain 100 private companies with the fastest growing sales over the last three years with Glencar the first main UK contractor to receive the accolade representing a real first for the industry.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors has today announced that it has been awarded the top spot in the annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic FAST TRACK 100 league table, which ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales and is published today.

Glencar has grown sales by an impressive 441% a year over three years to an annualised £96.5m in the year to September, a record for the table over the entirety of its 24-year history.

Speaking about the award Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “To be recognised among Britain’s top performing private companies is a fantastic accolade and we are delighted to have topped the table for 2020 amongst some good company.

We are operating in a sector that is growing rapidly but it’s our customer-centric delivery model which has really given us a competitive advantage and allowed us to keep building on our success. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the entire team at Glencar and the role they have all played in enabling us to reaching this incredible milestone”

The Fast Track 100 is sponsored by Virgin Atlantic, BDO, DHL Express and N+1 Singer, and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm and published in The Sunday Times each December, with an awards event the following September, and alumni dinners during the year.

Companies were ranked by the compound annual growth rate in their sales over their latest three financial years.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group, which has supported Fast Track 100 for all 24 years, said: “While we are living in extremely uncertain and challenging times, there is one thing I am certain of: entrepreneurs are the dreamers, the doers, and the innovators that have the power to have a positive impact on society. There are so many inspiring examples of this on the Fast Track 100 league table showing this is just as true, if not more so, in 2020 as it ever has been.”

The full article can be viewed here https://glencar.com/glencar-debuts-at-number-one-in-fast-track-100/