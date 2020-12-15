Lincolnshire-based architectural practice PolkeyCollins is celebrating a strong year in business, despite the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic presented the construction industry earlier this year.

Specialising in commercial architectural services, across multiple sectors including retail, office, science and education, PolkeyCollins has reported an increase in turnover in 2020 compared with 2019, following a successful first year of the firm’s ambitious five-year business plan.

The company, which was founded by Clive Polkey and Daniel Collins, made multiple hires throughout the year including architectural and administrative staff, who have helped to propel the company’s growth strategy forward, and has now prompted a decision to move to new, larger offices in 2021.

As well as strengthening the team, PolkeyCollins has also made significant investments in its BIM (Building Information Modelling) capabilities, which includes the introduction of upgraded software and training for the team.

Director Clive Polkey, said: “This year has been a challenging time for everyone and we are grateful for the support we have had from our clients, partners and team members, who have pulled together throughout the year.

“By specialising in understanding the client and applying design rigour across multiple sectors, we have seen positive responses and attitudes to the way we work. Our ethos has always been about creating a progressive architectural practice that delivers cost effective, detailed designs that are viable from concept to completion. This is something we strongly believe in and has proven to be even more important this year.

“We are lucky to count some the UK best known brands and leading educational organisations as clients and along with new business, we have seen the number of enquiries for our services and live projects grow. This is reflected in our turnover increase and is testament to our team’s skill and hard work.”

Fellow director Daniel Collins, added: “The challenges of this year have helped us to focus on supporting our team and meeting and surpassing the needs and expectations of our valued clients.

“We are proud of our achievements as a business over the last twelve months – despite the uncertainty – and we have remained focused on our business plan. We are now seeing the positive results of that strategy, with a clear direction for the company over the next few years.

“Our team are everything; they have worked together through difficult times with their positive, energetic and productive approach and it has made a huge difference in the work we have been able to achieve this year.”