Bull Products, a manufacturer of life-saving fire protection equipment, has been selected to supply its Cygnus Wireless Alarm System to around 50 Covid-19 standalone test sites across the UK.

Premier Modular is the modular building specialist responsible for installing 50 self-contained Covid test sites across the UK, from Inverness to Portsmouth as part of the national effort to support the NHS in increasing testing capacity.

Within six hours of the initial order, Bull installed its Fire Call Point Alarms and Smoke Detectors to the first test site delivered by Premier which was located in Bolton.

Matthew Trigwell, Sales Director at Bull Products, says: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Premier Modular to provide fire safety equipment to these vital test sites. The Cygnus alarm system provides an ideal solution to projects that require a quick turnaround thanks to the speed of installation and ease of use of this temporary fire detection and alarm system.

“It’s another example of how the Cygnus wireless system is ideal for all temporary sites to protect both people and property.”

Elgan Roberts, Contracts Manager at Premier Modular, adds: “We have worked with Bull for many years, and so we were confident they were the perfect partner to supply the Cygnus alarm system. The wireless alarm system is reliable and flexible, and we have no doubt it will provide enhanced fire safety across all of the Covid-19 test sites that we are installing around the UK.”

