Stretton Property Group secures outline planning consent

Stretton Property Group has successfully secured outline planning consent for over 720,000 sq ft of prime industrial opportunities at Interchange Park, J1 of the M18 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. The development has the capacity to create over 1,000 regional jobs.

The planning consent granted to Stretton Property Group from Rotherham Council will bring forward a new logistics warehouse development to address chronic regional shortages of prime, Grade A industrial accommodation to meet the continued high levels of demand across the sector. Stretton has appointed the industrial agency teams at CBRE and M1 to market the scheme.

The 40 acre site, located strategically at the tip of the M1/M18 triangle, has outline planning consent to deliver up to 720,000 sq ft of B2, B8 and E(g) employment space. The scheme can accommodate a range of Grade A industrial warehouse unit sizes, suitable to a variety of occupiers. The units will be designed to incorporate office accommodation and extensive parking.

This development comes at a time where there is an acute lack of supply across the region and as a result, the scheme is expected to attract a mix of regional and national occupiers looking to be strategically located within Yorkshire.

Mike Baugh, Senior Director of Industrial Agency at CBRE, said; “It’s fantastic news that Stretton Property Group has secured outline planning for Interchange Park. Yorkshire will represent around 30% of all the UK logistics take-up this year due to its appeal to a wide range of occupiers. As a result, we are experiencing severe shortages of big box supply in the region and Interchange Park is hitting the market at the right time to satisfy occupier demand. The site’s key location and the potential range of accommodation opportunities make the development an excellent choice for a wide variety of occupiers.”

Edward Chantler, Group CEO at Stretton Property Group, said; “We are delighted to have secured consent to unlock this strategic, job creating site and to facilitate the delivery of much needed stock for the Yorkshire industrial market. The regional logistics sector continues to go from strength to strength and we are pleased to bring Interchange Park to the market to deliver a range of opportunities for occupiers in South Yorkshire.”