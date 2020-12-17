Actis’ much praised and popular CPD on addressing the performance gap with reflective insulation has been approved to join the stable of Royal Institute of British Architects approved training modules.

The CPD, which looks at how to combat thermal bridging and achieve optimal energy efficiency, will be available to RIBA chartered architects, who, along with their non-RIBA affiliated counterparts, must complete 35 hours of CPD every year.

RIBA approved CPDs are worth double the points of a standard CPD and are therefore much prized by members, with 76% of them choosing training which has been specifically approved by the professional body.

The Actis CPD, Addressing the performance gap with reflective insulation, which is currently available online, will be promoted via RIBA’s website, and the Institute’s monthly newsletter.

Specification and technical teams at Actis, now a member of the RIBA CPD Providers Network, will also have a chance to present at some of its 20 annual roadshows, once face-to-face activities resume.

All RIBA approved CPDs must meet strict criteria, be educational, innovative and balanced, address relevant statutory issues and have a clear learning outcome.

They are designed to provide solutions to design problems and are likely to address sustainability issues, correct product application and legislative information.

Actis UK and Ireland technical director Thomas Wiedmer, himself an architect, said: “We are looking forward immensely to being able to help the wider architectural profession to understand the benefits of reflective insulation in helping address issues of thermal bridging.

“The module looks at why the performance gap exists, evidence of its existence through research by bodies such as BBA and Glasgow Caledonian University, the effects of external factors on the fabric efficiency of a building, the impact of part L which places a good deal of emphasis on air tightness and the impact of thermal bridging and how reflective insulation can address it.”

The nearly 200-year-old RIBA champions better buildings, communities and the environment and works with government to improve the design quality of public buildings, new homes and new communities.

Register here to join the CPD on the second Thursday of every month at 1pm.