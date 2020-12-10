Torbay-based family homebuilder Cavanna Homes, named Housebuilder of the Year for the second year running in the industry’s prestigious national awards ceremony in December, has announced a third new homes scheme to the East of Exeter.

Equinox 3 will be built alongside the existing Equinox 1 scheme close to the Exeter Science Park campus, within walking distance of a country park and with public transport links to Exeter city centre.

The latest development, located behind the current 79 homes scheme at Equinox 1, will offer a mix of 150 open market homes, with 25% allocated as affordable homes for local people.

Cavanna’s Head of Land and Design, Michael Newman said: “We’re thrilled to have acquired 9.3 acres with planning consent to complete a third phase of new homes at Equinox, which is already proving extremely popular with homebuyers.

“Equinox 3 will actually be built before Equinox 2 due to the ease of being able to move our development team from the existing site at Equinox 1. We are very much looking forward to delivering more award-winning homes in this excellent location and anticipate a start-on-site in December 2021, with the Marketing Suite opening in June 2022.”

Equinox provides easy access by car, bike and bus to supermarkets, a selection of primary, secondary schools and colleges, a doctor’s surgery, sports grounds, and a 15-acre country park for residents.

As well as providing outdoor space for residents to walk, run, cycle or play, the Equinox developments will contribute over £1.5 million in community contributions towards supporting and enhancing biodiversity, as well as creating wider cycle paths connecting to Exeter’s cycle network.

Equinox 3 will feature a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes in a variety of styles to suit a range of buyer’s needs and requirements.

In early 2021, Cavanna Homes will also be launching its new development of energy-efficient homes at Cavanna @ Elm Park, situated on the southern outskirts of the city between Alphington and Exminster.

Not only has the firm been celebrating acquiring land for Equinox 3, Cavanna Homes has also been crowned Housebuilder of the Year in the national Housebuilder Awards 2020 in the 0-300 units category for the second consecutive year. Earlier this year, the firm was awarded the maximum five-star accreditation by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) after receiving a 100 percent recommendation from homeowners earlier this year.