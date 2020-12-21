Plans have been approved for a plant to recycle waste construction and demolition waste into materials which will be used to build a multi-modal freight facility and distribution park at Port Salford and other construction sites across Greater Manchester.

Salford City Council’s planning committee has approved plans for the Peel L&P Environmental facility which will based at Peel L&P’s Port Salford development off the A57 Liverpool Road in Eccles.

It will house a waste soil wash plant capable of recycling up to 240,000 tonnes per year of general construction demolition waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Unlike any other plants in Greater Manchester, it can recycle and recover 99% of imports into the site turning them into high quality sand, aggregates and clay to help construct Port Salford, other Peel L&P developments and third-party construction projects across Greater Manchester.

The facility will occupy five acres of the 310-acre Port Salford development site north of the Manchester Ship Canal and is nearby other national transport routes including the Manchester to Liverpool railway, the M62 and M60 motorways and the A57.

Peel L&P’s Port Salford, on the banks of Manchester Ship Canal could be the UK’s first inland waterway tri-modal port, to be served by rail, road and shipping. It will support 16 trains a day and has the capacity to support full European 775m long trains. It will have good rail access to the Port of Liverpool and to the West Coast Main Line north and south.

Port Salford forms part of Ocean Gateway, a redevelopment strategy for the North West focusing on opportunities across the Peel Group portfolio in the corridor between Greater Manchester and Merseyside. Planning permission for Port Salford, including 154,500 square metres of distribution warehousing, highways works, new rail link and wharf was granted by Salford City Council in 2009. The highway works are known as the Western Gateway Infrastructure.

Kieran Tames, Development Director at Peel L&P Environmental said: “General construction demolition materials are one of the biggest waste streams in the UK and planning approval for this recycling facility helps Salford and Greater Manchester to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and by recovering recycled construction minerals and aggregates will take the pressure off using primary dug materials.

“It contributes to a circular economy where natural resources are kept in use for as long as possible and the environmental benefit of the facility also extends to reducing traffic during construction with recycled materials produced on site.”

Construction work on the plant will start early next year and it will be operational around mid-2021.

In 2019, Peel L&P launched its first five-year sustainability plan which supports the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) to help create a fair and sustainable planet by 2030.

Read more about Peel L&P’s sustainability work.