Metropolitan announces today the award of a 25-year contract to adopt and operate a large-scale district heating network for Quintain’s Wembley Park development: the major regeneration project that is transforming the area around the National Stadium. The heat network will serve 5,200 new homes, developed by Quintain at the site, alongside a capability to serve 90,000 sq. ft of retail and Grade-A commercial buildings. The flexibility of Metropolitan’s approach has enabled a new service framework for Quintain’s innovative heating solution to serve the majority of Wembley Park.

Wembley Park is a landmark urban transformation, occupying an 85-acre site, which is a residential led, mixed-use development and when complete will consist of 8,500 homes, shops, leisure facilities, a seven-acre park, nursery, ‘super-gym’ and 0.7m sq. ft. of Grade-A offices. Wembley Park will be the largest Build to Rent (BtR) development on a single site in the UK with over 6,000 of the apartments managed by award-winning rental management platform, Quintain Living. The remaining homes are, and will be, a mixture of tenures including discount market rent, affordable rent and key worker homes from the London Borough of Brent, and for sale properties.

The BtR model required a fresh solution. Metropolitan will be on site seven days a week to deliver exceptional levels of customer service. Metropolitan has a direct relationship with homeowners alongside a wholesale agreement with the landlord for the BtR customers. This includes high service standards for individual residents and commercial tenants with enhanced response times.

The large plant room at Wembley Park contains two 1.5MWe CHP engines and three 10MW gas boilers, which will be brought into use as the development grows. The heating design has no individual Heat Interface Units (HIUs) in any of the apartments, releasing much valued space for the occupier.

Andrew White, Managing Director of Metropolitan, commented: “We are delighted to be involved in such a prestigious, ground-breaking project. Developing the framework to serve Quintain’s mixed-use development at Wembley Park has required a very flexible approach and considerable attention to detail to ensure that the district heat service lives up to the high expectations of Quintain’s team. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship with Quintain and delivering the highest possible quality of service for all the residents at Wembley Park.”

James Saunders, Chief Executive of Quintain commented: “The exceptional level of service offered by Metropolitan to all working and living in Wembley Park, mirrors that of our in-house Quintain Living team. After a competitive tender process, we chose Metropolitan because their team listened and understood what we needed and worked tirelessly to deliver to our brief.”

www.metropolitan-uk.co.uk

www.quintain.co.uk