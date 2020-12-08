Work starts on site for £1.1M store at Handforth Dean Retail Park

Castlehouse Construction has been appointed by CPG Group to deliver a £1.1M new build Pets at Home store at Handforth Dean Retail Park near Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Castlehouse, which has offices in Leeds and Manchester, has now started works on the new 10,000 sq ft building for the UK’s leading specialist pet care business with completion earmarked for Spring 2021.

Handforth Dean Retail Park is situated in the heart of Cheshire’s stockbroker belt. Located just off the A34 bypass, close to the A555 between Wilmslow, Heald Green and Styal, the 40 acre park includes retailers such as M&S, Tesco Extra and Boots and Next.

Pets at Home takes the lead in the business of pet care and this new store forms part of the retail group’s continued expansion strategy, with more than 451 stores currently operating across the country, largely based on retail parks.

Frank Kofler, Managing Director, Castlehouse Construction commented:

“We are delighted to start work on the new Pets at Home store for CPG. Whilst this is our first pet care store new build, we have a strong track record in the retail sector, delivering stores for the likes of Lidl, Aldi, Iceland, Home Bargains and more. When completed the store will be a huge asset for pet owners visiting the Retail Park and a popular shopping destination for thousands of people across the region.”

Martin Ridgway, Group Managing Director of CPG said:

“The Handforth Dean retail area is one of the most popular in the region due to the strength of the catchment population and great accessibility. The new flagship Pets at Home store will build on the success of the Next at Home store completed a few years ago. We are pleased to be working with Castlehouse Construction and look forward to completion in Spring 2021.”

Wayne Kemp, Pets at Home Store Development Director said:

“We’re delighted to be working with CPG and Castlehouse Construction on this project and to be opening a store in such a great location with the added benefit of it being just around the corner from our Support Office. We’re bringing the very best of Pets at Home to this location and we’re confident that pet owners will be impressed with the finished store.”

Warrington Martin is project manager on the new build.