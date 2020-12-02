The contract to build the new 195,840 sq ft building was awarded to GMI by urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments and part of a joint venture with Rolls Royce.

GMI Construction Group has announced the completion of a 195,840 sq ft national headquarters at Harrier Park in Hucknall for leading educational resource provider RM Resources.

The 70-acre, Harrier Park, is part of a long-term joint venture between Rolls-Royce and urban regeneration specialist, Muse Developments, that will bring nearly one million sq ft of employment space, alongside hundreds of new homes and community facilities built on surplus land alongside the Rolls-Royce Aerospace supply chain plant off Watnall Road.

RM Resources is part of RM plc, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, supporting schools, teachers and pupils across the globe – from pre-school to higher education – including examination boards, central governments and other professional institutions.

Speaking about the project Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director at GMI Construction, said: “It has been great to work on this exciting project at Harrier Park, we’re proud to have played a part in such an innovative development.

Working with such illustrious clients as Muse Developments, RM Resources and Rolls-Royce to successfully and efficiently produce a business HQ of such high-quality is something we at GMI are very proud of.”

Also commenting Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, said: “We’re delighted to hand over the keys to one of our latest distribution hubs to RM Resources, and we hope they’re happy in their new home.

“We’ve been working hard with partners behind the scenes to deliver this and our residential schemes at Harrier Park safely and in line with government guidelines. What we’re looking at achieving here is to drive economic growth and prosperity, while creating job opportunities to benefit the Hucknall community and in light of the unprecedented situation we’re all in, this will be a welcome addition to benefit the town.”

Monique Louis, managing director at RM Resources, said: “We are excited to be taking ownership of our new home for RM Resources which will see us consolidate multiple distribution centres into a solo, modernised and automated site. At the same time, the new location will enable us to bring together our office and operational teams into a single HQ that meets our longer-term business needs and objectives.

“The modernisation and consolidation of our distributions facilities is part of a wider transformation programme at RM which includes the delivery of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. These investments will support our strategic imperatives of delivering excellence in customer service and digitalising our sales channels and wider organisational operations. They also reflect our confidence in the long-term future of RM and our commitment to the Nottinghamshire area.

“We very much look forward to moving into our energising and invigorating new working environment in April 2021.”