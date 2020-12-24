REVISED plans to create four new retail units on the former Ram Jam Inn site in Greetham, Rutland, were given the green light yesterday (22 December) by Rutland County Council’s planning committee.

Godwin Developments, the UK residential and commercial property developer, submitted alternative proposals for the prominent roadside location earlier this year after designs were revised to incorporate feedback from local stakeholders and be more in keeping with the character of the area. Following on from last month’s deferral, the development secured go-ahead after two-way vehicle access plan for the site – from the A1 and B668 – was voted in by councillors during yesterday’s meeting.

The scheme, which consists of two new drive-thru units, two drive-to units and 72 car parking spaces – including five disabled spaces – will see the currently disused land regenerated for roadside retail use, benefitting both commuters and local residents.

The 1.67-acre site is located off the A1, the main arterial route between Peterborough and Grantham, and when complete would be accessed by both north- and southbound traffic as well as the local community.

Matt Chandler, development director at Godwin Developments, said: ‘We are delighted to have secured planning permission for the site of the former Ram Jam Inn – our new plans will breathe life back into this historically significant roadside location, which has been vacant for seven years.

“The development will benefit both commuters and local residents and will enhance the retail offer within the region, delivering choice and convenience. With limited roadside offerings within the area, it is also ideally positioned for retail brands to capture the 25,000 commuters travelling past this busy location.”

Matt added: “We would like to thank residents who actively engaged with us to offer both positive and constructive feedback. By working closely with them, Nicol Thomas architects, Rutland County Council and key stakeholders from the community, we have put forward a scheme that is in keeping with the local vernacular.

“Our thanks also go to Rutland County Council’s planning committee and all statutory consultees who worked closely with us to create a scheme that enabled the planning approval gained today.”

The available units on site, which range from 754 sq. ft. to 4,500 sq. ft. in size, will be marketed by commercial property agents Rapleys in conjunction with property consultants FHP.

The Greetham site is the latest project in the Godwin Developments portfolio which already contains a diverse range of commercial, residential, and mixed-use property assets in key regional locations. These include Godwin’s recent completion of a Lidl supermarket in Birmingham, and an investment sale deal in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

The development will support the creation of up to a number of temporary jobs within the construction phase and permanent roles also once the development is complete and fully occupied.

For further information on Godwin Developments visit https://www.godwingroup.co.uk/.