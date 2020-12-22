Housing 21 is delighted to confirm plans have been approved to build an 80 unit Extra Care scheme at Kenmore Drive, in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

The scheme, which will be developed in partnership with Kirklees Council and Brewster Bye Architects, is Housing 21’s first Extra Care scheme in Kirklees and will provide much needed accommodation for local people over the age of 55, who have a connection to the local area.

The scheme will offer 80 one and two bedroom apartments, all of which will be available for rent.

Designed to promote independent living in a community setting, a care team will be on-site 24/7 to deliver planned care packages to residents if needed. It will offer people over the age of 55 their own home, with a range of facilities on hand including an activity room, communal lounge and gardens. An on-site hair salon and café/bistro for residents will also open to the public, subject to government guidelines and social distancing rules upon scheme opening.

Clare Hemming, Senior Property Development Manager at Housing 21 said: “The scheme will provide much needed affordable homes for older people in the area, with on-site, tailored care and support packages available to help residents live independently for as long as possible.”

For more information about Housing 21, visit www.housing21.org.uk.