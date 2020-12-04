Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, and Places for People, the largest UK affordable homes led placemaker, today announces a national framework agreement to accelerate live and future projects through the delivery of mixed-tenure developments.

Under the agreement, Countryside and Places for People will work together to combine expertise in creating high quality homes and places that give opportunities for communities to thrive. It is envisaged that up to 10,000 mixed tenure homes will be developed through the framework over a ten-year period across the UK.

Countryside continues to see attractive opportunities for growth to deliver a mix of private for sale, PRS and affordable homes and this framework agreement will allow the homebuilder to develop large sites more quickly.

Operating nationwide, Places for People’s strategy to deliver more homes and more choice has seen the company work with a number of partners including Homes England, and develop new delivery models. Working with Countryside and utilising the strengths of both parties will help to continue to boost its capacity and aid Places for People’s strategic aim of increasing the delivery of affordable housing and mixed-tenure communities.

Iain McPherson, Group Chief Executive, Countryside, said: “We are delighted to have formed a strategic relationship with Places for People, to deliver much-needed mixed-tenure housing. Our business has a proven track record and, together with our clear strategy for growth, we look forward to continuing to work with our partners as we focus on the delivery of high quality and sustainable mixed-tenure communities.”

David Cowans, Group Chief Executive, Places for People, said: “For our future housing market to be successful, we need to provide more housing choice, improve quality and increase efficiency. Working with Countryside, a business that shares our commitment to creating well designed, sustainable communities, will help us deliver quality homes that provide choice and meet people’s needs and aspirations.”