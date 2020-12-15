Building firm J.G. Hale Construction has officially handed over the keys to a £4.3 million innovative housing development on De Clare Drive (Cwrt Idris) in Radyr, Cardiff, to its partner on the project, Taff Housing Association.

The innovative development, built by J.G. Hale Construction in partnership with Taff Housing Association, comprises of 36 units: 18 one-bedroom apartments, 10 two-bedroom apartments and eight three-bedroom homes.

Aspects of the development have been designed specifically to cater for the needs of individuals with physical disabilities, with four of the homes suitable for wheelchair users.

As there is a shortage of affordable housing in South Wales, the Welsh government aims to deliver 20,000 affordable homes in its current term, which ends in 2021. As well as helping to address this problem, the development will create local jobs, as well as several apprenticeships.

J.G. Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers.

Taff Housing Association is responsible for over 1,500 homes across Cardiff and provide specialist support services to people across four local authorities in South East Wales. As well as delivering reliable services and building and maintaining quality homes, Taff work with local communities to create great places to live.

Helen White, Chief Executive of Taff Housing Association, said:

“We are thrilled this development is now complete. It will make a much-needed contribution towards addressing the serious shortage of affordable housing in Cardiff”

John Taphouse, Interim Director of Property Services at Taff Housing said:

“We are delighted to be able to provide these high-quality affordable homes in Radyr. Thanks to J.G. Hale Construction and others involved in delivering this project.”

J.G. Hale Construction’s Contracts Manager, Tom Bevan, said:

“We’re delighted to have completed this project working in collaboration with Taff Housing Association, to improve the lives of those needing housing support in our communities.

“As a company, we constantly strive to deliver projects that will successfully accommodate each specific individual, whilst also engaging and supporting the local community. By including aspects which explicitly address the needs of people with physical disabilities, as well as homes for people who need them in the Radyr area, we believe this scheme has certainly achieved those aims.”