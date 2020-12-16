Henley Construct, a division of the Henley Homes Group, has completed the transformation of a former council office site in Wembley, handing over much needed affordable housing to Notting Hill Genesis. The developer has delivered 248 new apartments of affordable and private sale homes to the housing association, alongside circa 6,000 sq. ft of retail space to include a Sainsbury’s Local.

The apartments, retail space and landscaped public plaza sit on the 1.9 acre site which was home to the outdated 1960’s council building, known as Brent House.

The mixed-use development includes two linear buildings of five principle blocks ranging from seven to 10 storeys high. Henley Construct, a division of Henley, applied modern construction solutions for the scheme utilising DfMA principles for efficiency by building steel frames off-site in its own lightweight steel factory, Intelligent Steel Solutions.

By controlling up to 40% of its supply chain, Henley favour the use of light weight steel frames its own developments as well as for its clients, including the social housing sector, due to efficient costs and tighter delivery programmes, without compromising on design, quality and sustainability. By manufacturing off-site, Henley aims to reduce its carbon footprint by minimising site waste removals, reducing traffic movements and using recyclable materials in construction.

Aaron Usmani, Director of Construction at Henley, comments: “Thanks to significant time and cost efficiencies due to our in-house manufacturing capability, we were able to deliver precision engineered, high quality housing of varying tenures at scale and pace for Notting Hill Genesis. This ultimately reflects our ethos that everyone should have access to quality housing, regardless of whether they are renting or buying.”

“We are proud of what we have delivered at Brent House, which introduces a positive change to the immediate vicinity of the site, enhancing the character and wider regeneration of Wembley.”