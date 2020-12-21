Kingston Council is working with Richmond Housing Partnership Group (RHP) to deliver three new residential development schemes that will bring 106 new affordable homes to the Royal Borough over the next two years.

One of these is South Place, Surbiton, which will be made up of 49 new affordable homes, with a combination of London Affordable Rent, London Living Rent and Shared Ownership. This exciting project, which will include basement parking and a new landscaped area within a mile of Surbiton station, is due to complete in autumn 2021. This development is being funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Cllr Emily Davey, Portfolio Holder for Housing at Kingston Council, said:

“I was shown round this exciting new scheme. The layout is designed to promote a sense of community with a courtyard garden. The fact that it will be 100% affordable with London Affordable Rents, London Living Rents and Shared Ownership means it will serve the needs of all our community. “

RHP Group is a housing association based in South West London. They currently own or manage around 10,000 good quality, affordable homes to meet the needs of people who cannot otherwise afford to live locally across South West London. These include homes for social rent and Shared Ownership.

David Done, Chief Executive at the RHP Group said: “We’re delighted to be delivering this exciting development in Surbiton. A key part of our purpose is to deliver homes people can be proud of, for communities that need them most. Therefore, the fact that there will be a mixture of tenures within South Place is really important to us. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both Kingston Council and the GLA for all of their continued support with this special project.”