Network Homes is planning to build much needed affordable homes on unused land in Northolt.

A total of 149 homes will be built at Dabbs Hill near to Northolt High School with 118 apartments and 31 family sized houses. All will be affordable with 131 homes for shared ownership and 18 for London Affordable Rent.

Network completed the purchase of the site on Friday 4 December. The land has been unused for 15 years and it’s planned that the money raised from the sale will go towards supporting the construction of a new building for Northolt High School.

The site has excellent transport links being near Northolt tube station with access to Central London and close to shops and supermarkets.

The development is the latest investment in the borough of Ealing with the completion of the £100million regeneration of nearby Rectory Park in August and new developments in Southall.

David Gooch, Network Homes Executive Director of Development, said: “We’re really pleased to be continuing our significant investment in the borough with exciting plan to develop this unused land into much need affordable homes for local people.”

Howarth Contractors Ltd, the contracting arm of Howarth Homes Plc as the main contractor.

Ben Searle, Howarth Homes’ Managing Director, said “We have been working on this development, in conjunction with Northolt High School and Network Homes for a number of years, to gain planning for a fully affordable scheme, together with the land payment, which will be contributing to much needed new school facilities. We will be starting on site early in 2021 and look forward to delivering more quality housing in another London borough with Network”