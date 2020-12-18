Housing association Poplar HARCA has appointed Housebuilder of the Year, Hill as joint venture partner to deliver the Teviot Estate regeneration in Tower Hamlets, which could include more than 2,500 new homes, new green and play spaces, shops, community and faith facilities, and improved infrastructure.

On an 81% turnout, 86% of residents backed proposals for regenerating the estate in a ballot last year. Since then, a steering group of residents and an independent advisor have led the procurement process to select a preferred developer from five initial bidders.

Paul Mancrief, Resident Steering Group member said: “As I have been part of an active community for over forty five years, I naturally got involved in the process of selecting a joint development partner to build a new Teviot Estate, ensuring the community voice is heard with aspirations and ideas towards a positive built outcome. Hill were found to be very knowledgeable with regard to the area, the issues Teviot currently faces and were full of practical ways to overcome them both now and in the future.”

Steve Stride, Chief Executive, Poplar HARCA said: “Hill demonstrated a complete alignment with the community and our vision for the Teviot regeneration to be a “best in class” exemplar for urban regeneration, putting residents and stakeholders at its heart.

“Hill provided an exceptional social value offer and illustrated a well thought through and realistic commercial bid, which balanced pragmatism with some exciting innovations and opportunities. We’re confident this partnership will leave a positive legacy for those living and working in East London.”

By developing collaborative relationships with Teviot residents and businesses, Hill will deliver a comprehensive and inspiring social value package for the community over the lifetime of the development, including employment and training opportunities, enhancing of community facilities and contributing to existing services. There will also be extensive infrastructure investment to better connect the Teviot Estate to surrounding areas and transport hubs.

The vision is to create a safer and more inclusive community and with this in mind, the joint venture will create a Community Chest Fund to give local organisations the opportunity to bid for funding, unlocking socio-economic value.

-more-

2/

Andy Hill, Chief Executive at Hill said: “We are proud to be selected to work in partnership with Poplar HARCA and residents to deliver their vision for the regeneration of the Teviot Estate, protecting the close and strong community spirit that currently exists. The residents’ ambitions will be at the heart of the plans, and we will bolster these aspirations with our extensive experience in creating thriving new communities and successful placemaking. The regeneration will boost the local economy by creating a transformed destination for East London and contribute positive social value, bringing pride and vibrancy to the area for existing and future residents.”

Poplar HARCA and Hill, in consultation with the Residents Steering Group, will now appoint a master planner with residents in early 2021 and continue consultation with residents, London Borough of Tower Hamlets and other stakeholders to develop the designs. A planning application to the local authority is expected to be finalised in mid-late 2022.

The procurement process was supported by employers agent Baily Garner, lawyers Trowers & Hamlins and HACT social value consultants.

Andy Tookey, Managing Partner at Bailey Garner said: “Baily Garner were appointed by Poplar HARCA to facilitate and run the tender exercise for selection of the joint venture partner on the Teviot Estate regeneration. We have been involved with the project from the beginning and the tenant ballot on the regeneration option. We did viability modelling, compiled the tender documents and assisted Poplar HARCA in evaluating the tenders over three stages to make the joint venture partner selection.”

Trowers partner Amy Shaw added: “We are delighted to have worked with Poplar HARCA over the last 18 months to support them in their search for a JV Partner for Teviot. Trowers has worked with Poplar HARCA from early in the procurement process, advising on process, JV Structure and all corporate, property and construction aspects. We are working with the parties to help bring the scheme forward, delivering homes and improving the lives of residents at the Estate, particularly through Poplar HARCA’s strong commitment to social value, and look forward to seeing the plans that Poplar HARCA, and their selected partner, Hill, bring forward.”