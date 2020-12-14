Catalyst is now working on all four phases of the development that will deliver a total of 270 new affordable homes on the former NHS site of Littlemore Park in Oxford.

Catalyst will deliver 102 homes in late 2021 through phase one of the development, and a further 168 homes over the subsequent three phases. The project is due to complete in summer 2023 and is being delivered in partnership with Oxford City Council. Onsite delivery of Littlemore Park will be by contractor, Hill Partnerships.

The development, which is 100% affordable, brings much-needed homes for social rent and shared ownership to the city. The area will include landscaped open space, natural play equipment and public art.

Catalyst purchased the site in 2016 from the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, and to reflect the site’s history and to support our healthcare workers, Catalyst will be giving NHS workers priority options to purchase a shared ownership home. The virtual launch event for the shared ownership homes is planned for January next year.

Located on Armstrong Road, the development has been named Newman Place, after Saint John Henry Newman, with the name of each block of new homes also reflecting a notable person with connection to Littlemore, including Atwater House, Underwood House and Allin House.

Philip Jenkins, Group Development Director at Catalyst, said: ‘I’m delighted with what our team have achieved so far at Littlemore Park. We have made considerable progress on phase one of the project, despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented this year. Starting work on the remaining three phases marks a key milestone in delivering this significant number of new homes to Oxford, and we’re proud to reflect the area’s rich history in the building names. Once complete, the development will bring much-needed new homes to the city and for our dedicated and highly-valued NHS workers.’

Visit Catalyst New Homes for more information on the shared ownership homes available.