Robertson Construction has been appointed by Babcock, the Aerospace and Defence company, to deliver its new Assembly Hall at Rosyth.

The £31.5 million facility will initially be used for Babcock’s Type 31 Programme for the delivery of the five General Purpose Type 31 Frigates and has been designed to enable two vessels to be assembled side by side. The 147m x 62m x 42m Assembly Hall will provide Babcock with productivity gains through improved access, digital connectivity, and protection from weather disruption.

David Cairns, regional managing director, Robertson Construction – Central West, said: “This contract award further illustrates our capabilities in the Defence sector, and we are delighted to be working with Babcock.

“Enabling works commenced in April and the main contract began in September. Phase one of piling is complete which enabled the steel structure to commence in mid-November, the facility will be completed in summer 2021 in order that Ship Assembly can commence.

Throughout the Assembly Hall build we will be seeking to support local employment and spend where possible. We have already committed significant orders to local Scottish suppliers and created five new full-time roles which have been filled by members of the local community.”

The facility will provide open space to enable Babcock effective and efficient work practices and interior gantry stair access will remove the need for scaffolding inside the building, enabling personnel to safely access the vessels without having to leave the building.

Cairns, continues: “Babcock has cleverly applied lean thinking to the building which not only provides them with best value, but enables future proofing of the Assembly Hall.”

Access to both the North and South of the facility for the clear flow of materials and ship sections is being accommodated through four Mega Doors which are 30m high and 25m wide with a demountable centre piece to create one large door if required. Two 125T gantry cranes will also be installed inside to assist with ship assembly, providing cover to the entire internal area.

Derek Jones, Chief Executive, Babcock Marine Sector said: “It is great to see the progress being made across the programme as we put in place new infrastructure and technologies to support the build phase of these fantastic new frigates. I know the team are looking forward to working closely with Robertson Construction on the development of the new Assembly Hall.

“The Type 31 programme is re-energising the UKs’ maritime capability through innovative, next generation, UK ship design and build. The infrastructure investment underway at Rosyth, builds on our exceptional heritage, experience and engineering insight, delivering a very real step change in capacity and capability for modern UK Shipbuilding.”