NATIONAL specialists in the construction of food and drink manufacturing facilities Clegg Food Projects has completed a new state-of-the-art HQ for Wells & Co – an independent, family-owned business with a 190-strong portfolio of award-winning pubs.

Clegg Food Projects, as the principal contractor, was responsible for delivering the multi-million-pound purpose-built headquarters – named Brewpoint – for Wells & Co. The project started on site in summer 2019 and continued to progress throughout lockdown.

The 20,000 sq ft Bedfordshire-based facility brings Wells & Co’s new home together under one roof, focusing on the creation of exceptional beer together with a pub-restaurant, retail shop, coffee roastery, offices, and a visitor centre that will offer guided tours.

While trading restrictions imposed on the hospitality sector mean Brewpoint’s full launch must wait until Spring 2021, Wells & Co. opened ‘A Taste of Brewpoint’ on 8 November to the public, a pop-up outside bar that ensures customers can get a flavour of its offering. The pop-up is currently closed due to the second lockdown but will reopen as and when it is able to.

The construction of the site and installation of its exceptional brewing facilities by Clegg Food Projects has meant that the business has been able to launch its online shop, allowing beer lovers the chance to order and collect Brewpoint’s brand-new beer and merchandise offering.

John Moxon, business development director at Clegg Food Projects, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this fantastic flagship project complete for Wells & Co.

“Being involved in all aspects of project management – from the installation of the site’s electric through to the fitting of specialist brewing equipment – has been something that the whole team has been proud to be a part of and we couldn’t be more pleased to now see the project come to life.”

The main brewing plant has been designed with solar cells on the roof, solar shading, air source heating and cooling, will be capable of producing 30,000 hectolitres of beer each year equivalent to five million pints. Brewpoint also hosts a smaller 100 litre brewing facility, which will provide a continual stream of new beers to try at the site’s bar every week.

Peter Wells, managing director at Wells & Co., commented: “After 143 years and five generations of family involvement, we didn’t embarked on this lightly, but Brewpoint embodies the change of direction we have taken as a business and we couldn’t be happier with the businesses’ new home. It’s expertly designed and allows us to produce a range of beer styles that we would not have dreamed of ten years ago.”

Clegg Food Projects – part of the Clegg Group – has more than 40 years’ experience in the food and drink sector. Headquartered in Nottingham, the firm works nationally and internationally with household brands to deliver top quality manufacturing facilities.

For further information visit www.cleggfoodprojects.co.uk or follow @CleggFoodP on Twitter.