The publicly traded Daiwa House Group (Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., with a turnover of around € 32 billion) signed a share purchase agreement with the current shareholders of Flexbuild Holding (Flexbuild) on December 18, 2020. Flexbuild is the holding company of Jan Snel Group (Jan Snel), which realises modular building solutions in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. With this agreement, Flexbuild and Jan Snel will become part of Daiwa House Group and together are taking an important step in the ongoing rollout of industrialised building across Europe.

Investing in new markets

Jan Snel and Daiwa House are forerunners in industrialised and modular building. Daiwa House is already active in Asia, North America and Australia. Together with Jan Snel, Daiwa House will be capable of further expanding its modular building business within the European market. The growing housing shortage and a lack of professionals in the European market has resulted in increased demand for smarter housing solutions in the market. By combining global knowledge, manpower and solutions, Jan Snel can offer well-suited solutions for the European housing shortage.

Strong growth ambitions

Jan Snel is the market leader in the Netherlands in the field of industrialised and modular building. By producing housing under controlled conditions in their factory, Jan Snel is able to improve both the quality and speed of the construction process. The reusage of materials, in combination with less waste and fewer emissions, enables the shift towards a more circular economy. Jan Snel specialises in innovative, industrialised solutions for the residential, healthcare, office, educational and industrial sectors. The Dutch company (based in Montfoort) has been making international progress and is already active in Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Harry van Zandwijk, CEO of Jan Snel, explains: “The signing of this agreement is a reflection of our growth ambition. Daiwa House will add further expertise in industrial building to Jan Snel’s existing knowledge. With this, we want to become the clear market leader in Europe. In comparison to traditional construction methods, our modular construction method is smarter, faster and more sustainable. By combining our solutions and expertise with the strength of Daiwa House, we are laying a strong foundation for the future.”