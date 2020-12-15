MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has completed the purchase of the former industrial site on Lancots Lane in St Helens, with leading regeneration group, Torus.

The land, which was previously used by a skip hire business, will create 63 brand new homes in the area, comprising of a mix of modern one- and two-bedroom apartments along with two-, three-, and four- bedroom homes. All the properties will be available for affordable rent and residents will also benefit from designated parking bays and landscaped communal open spaces on site.

Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Torus to bring forward this residential scheme at Lancots Lane which is conveniently located within easy reach of St Helens town centre.

“Our aim is to transform the vacant site into a thriving inclusive community, providing affordable housing to local families and breathe new life into this part of the town. We’re starting to put preparations in place to commence construction at the development which will take place this week.”

Chris Bowen, Managing Director at Torus Developments, said: “This £8 million investment will open the door to new, modern and genuinely affordable homes in the area. But it also opens the door to so much more. In fact, our charitable arm, Torus Foundation, will ensure that every single tenant has access to tailored support, should they need it, to manage their home and improve their careeer prospects. In this way our investment is much longer term with a focus on health, happiness and wellbeing.”

The first residents are expected to be able to move in from February 2022 and the development will take around 2 years to complete.