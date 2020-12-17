LOVELL HOMES has held a development launch with a difference by giving local house hunters the chance to ask their burning questions about the buying process, whilst getting an exclusive sneak peek at the brand-new Roman Heights development in Cockermouth – all from the comfort of their own home.

The exclusive online event, which is now available to view on demand here, gave potential purchasers the opportunity to ask questions in an interactive Q&A with Chartwells Mortgage Services and Butterworth Solicitors, while viewing the development for the first time from the convenience and safety of their armchair.

Anne-Marie O’Doherty, regional sales director at Lovell Homes North West, said: “It’s clear that the stamp duty holiday, required deposit sizes, the Help to Buy Scheme and the best time to buy, are the burning questions that matter most to the people of Cumbria. We’re pleased that we managed to answer all these queries as well as celebrating our latest development, Roman Heights.

“We usually love opening our doors and marking a brand-new launch – however, given the current restrictions it’s just not been possible. A virtual launch has actually given viewers a unique perspective; from a bird’s eye view of the site using drone footage to hearing from those on site who are building the viewer’s potential home.”

This is the first time Lovell Homes has launched a development online. Given the current government guidelines, it was agreed to be the safest way to launch the development’s two new show homes which are available to view by appointment now.

Located on the edge of the Lake District, the development brings a compelling choice of fresh new homes, each with spacious rooms, luxury finishes, and modern layouts. The Hartley, a three-bed semi-detached home, is already ready to move into and available under the current Help to Buy scheme. A selection of four- and five-bedrooms homes are also available to reserve as well as nine three-beds that are being offered through the low-cost housing scheme with Allerdale Borough Council.

Anne-Marie added: “We’ve really thought about the housing we’re offering on this site and created homes with a contemporary feel that are ideal for family living. We’re giving lots of choice by offering a number of different house types and introducing some brand-new styles that have been specifically chosen following customer feedback.

“Style, quality and value is really important, so we’ve ensured that our four and five bed homes really complement modern life with a variety of options such as a beautiful kitchen island, bi-fold doors, double ovens, ceramic flooring and much more.”

Site visits and show home tours must be booked in advance with visitors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Sitting on the edge of Cockermouth, interest in Roman Heights has already been strong due to its proximity to a wealth of public amenities including shops, leisure facilities, and excellent schools. Prices for the homes start from £260,000 for the 3 bed Hartley with 4 beds from £336,000.

For more information about Lovell Homes please visit www.lovell.co.uk or follow @Lovell_UK on Twitter.