Work is underway on one of North East Lincolnshire’s largest residential sites with developer E5 Living UK enlisting the help of Greater Grimsby MP Lia Nici to launch the project.

The first phase of King’s Park in Scartho will see 78 bungalows built by constructor JemBuild, which secured the contract with E5 thanks in part to its commitment of using local labour and suppliers.

E5 Director Kevin Stevens was on site last week with JemBuild managing director Paul Barker as Lia Nici MP unveiled the names of the roads on the new village-style community, located next to Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales hospital.

The roads – Williams Way and Harrys Drive – that run off the newly named King’s Park Road have been named in tribute to the princess’s sons.

A retail centre including a convenience store will serve the new neighbourhood. The homes are part of a wider £45m scheme with outline planning permission for apartments for the over-55s and ‘step down’ and social care unit to support patients leaving hospital but who require on-going nursing care before returning home.

E5 Director Kevin Stevens said: “It’s been a difficult year with Covid and restrictions and the builders have had to cope with a lot. We’ve had supplier issues like everybody throughout the UK but progress is happening and so far it’s going very well. We are on target to deliver everything within two years so we have some challenges but so far, so good.”

Paul Barker added: “We’re currently working on five sites across the region but King’s Park is our largest project. It’s a great scheme for local businesses securing an initial two years of work which is rare in the construction industry and ultimately will offer huge benefit to the local community.

“We have experienced significant supply chain issues with shortages in blocks, plaster and timber with potential shortages in insulation but good procurement has avoided delays to the project with the industry shortages. Fortunately, the 500,000 bricks for the whole development were purchased at project commencement in March 2020 so at least we won’t run out of bricks!”

King’s Park was designed by Cleethorpes-based Hodson Architects, is being built by Humberston firm JemBuild and marketed by Crofts Estate Agents, which has offices in Cleethorpes, Immingham and Louth.

Lia, who viewed the show home and met the developers, architects and builders delivering the scheme during a socially distanced tour on December 11, said: “This new development has some really thoughtful planning and house design, which helps to keep a village feel to the area. It nicely compliments the surrounding village and area’s architecture around Scartho.

“The two new road names also reflect the site’s history, connecting with Diana, Princess of Wales’ sons Princes William and Harry, which is a nice touch.”