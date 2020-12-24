LOVELL HOMES has reported high demand for new properties in the North West despite the universal challenges faced by businesses in 2020, with an increase in sales from 2019 which was itself a record year for the region.

Despite the restrictions imposed by covid-19, the availability of unused holiday funds to top up deposits and increased time at home to consider making a move, is behind a surge in demand for new properties. Zoopla is also predicting that December 2020 will be the busiest December in over a decade.

During a particularly difficult year, Lovell Homes’ North West region has successfully launched three new developments – Weston Woods; a picturesque village three miles from Crewe, Woodlark Chase in Thornton Cleveleys, and Roman Heights – with sales confirmed at each site. The picturesque Roman Heights launched virtually; a first for the housebuilder. The live event included a site tour, interviews with those building the properties, and a Q&A with mortgage experts and solicitors.

The year also saw popular locations remain strong despite the pandemic, with Manchester staying a purchasing hot spot. The final property at Lovell Homes’ Weaver Park development was sold out in 2020, seeing the community of 129 homes on the edge of Manchester city centre constructed and occupied in just two years with more phases to be launched in 2021. Its Joseph Williams Place scheme, developed in partnership with Compendium Living, also sold out in 2020, marking Liverpool as another major UK city seeing great interest from home buyers.

Anne-Marie O’Doherty, regional sales director at Lovell Homes North West, said: “We are now in the strong position of having 40% of our forecast sales for 2021 already sold. This is not only testament to the dedication of our sales and marketing team and the quality of our properties and their locations, but an increased appetite from house hunters.

“We’ve had to quickly adapt to provide Covid-19 secure show homes, viewable by appointment only, as well as changing how we communicate with our customers. For instance, deciding to do a virtual development launch for the first time, accepting online reservations, creating a website chat function, and developing a digital appointment system which is due to go live imminently.

“The whole housebuilding industry, which includes solicitors, lenders, and of course those wanting to purchase a new property, have been impacted. We’ve focussed on overcoming delays during the conveyancing process and that has stood us in good stead. However, we are continuing to encourage anyone thinking about moving house to act now to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday with the process taking longer.”

For more information about Lovell Homes please visit www.lovell.co.uk or follow @Lovell_UK on Twitter.