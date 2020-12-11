Sigmat have been appointed by Torsion Group to deliver 51 new townhouses in the heart of Lincoln. Situated close to Morrisons on Tritton Road, the 4-storey development ‘Pine Mill’, will deliver a total of 361 en-suite bed spaces, including seven accessible ground floor en-suite bedrooms.

The townhouses will be arranged in a series of seven, four storey linear blocks, which overlook private and secure landscaped courtyards. Vehicular access to the 99 space car park would be maintained via the existing access road, which also serves B&Q and Hamilton House from Beevor Street.

The Sigmat team will be on site for 28 weeks from November 2020, with 400 plasterboard packs and 354 bathroom pods craned in.

Mike Hesp, Pre-Construction Manager at Torsion, commented “We have worked successfully with Sigmat on a number of projects now, following the success of our recent project at Bailey Street we chose to work with Sigmat again and benefit from the programme and cost efficiencies that the Sigmat system bring. Early engagement in the design process allows us to take full advantage of the offsite manufacturing process.”