Thrive Homes was highly commended in the Sustainable Housebuilder of the Year category as part of the Housebuilder Awards 2020.

Held by Housebuilder magazine, the Home Builders Federation and in partnership with the National House Building Council, the Housebuilder Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the development industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Jack Burnham, Thrive’s Development Director said:

“We are thrilled to have been highly commended in the Sustainable Housebuilder of the Year category. Thrive has worked hard to become an industry leader in sustainability, and we will continue to innovate and build on our green commitments to ensure we are creating quality homes and communities that residents are proud of.”

As part of its commitment to creating quality homes where people enjoy living, Thrive Homes continues to develop ambitious plans to put sustainability at its core, with progressive strategies such as tree planting, carbon offsetting and all-electric developments being brought forward.

In 2019 Thrive was the first UK Housebuilder or Housing Association to be awarded The Planet Mark certification and in 2019/20 worked with a certified carbon offsetting provider to become carbon neutral. Thrive also committed to a tree planting programme alongside its development plans with hundreds of trees planted in 2020. The developer and professional landlord will continue to lead the sector by increasing its green initiative year on year to ensure its carbon footprint is as low as possible.

Thrive Homes was also a finalist in the Small Housebuilder of the Year category. The Housebuilder Awards 2020 winners were announced on 3 December.