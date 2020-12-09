Building works have started on ‘Forest Park’; an exclusive 45-home development in Nottinghamshire, by property developer Taggart Homes.

Located in the sought-after village of Annesley, in the Ashfield district of Nottinghamshire, the development has a prime position on Derby Road in the heart of the village and only a five-minute drive to junction 27 on the M1.

Previously the site of a welfare club which has been vacant since 2009, the development will inject new life into the disused land and is due for completion by winter 2021.

Forest Park will feature seven different property types including semi-detached and detached homes. The homes will have a sale value starting at £245,000, going up to £260,000 – all finished to the finest quality with high-spec fixtures and fittings and landscaped gardens, as expected from leading home builder, Taggart Homes.

The much-needed homes will appeal to a varied demographic with all properties to fall within the Help to Buy Scheme.

The development site is prominently situated towards the east of Derby Road which runs north to south through the village, giving easy access to both Mansfield, just four miles away, and Nottingham, 11 miles away. It is also within easy reach of Sherwood Park Enterprise Zone; home to over 70 established businesses.

Annesley is a vibrant village with many amenities including primary schools, a supermarket, a library, sports fields and historic sites such as Annesley Hall.

Chief executive officer of Taggart Homes, Michael Taggart, said: “Forest Park is an exciting new development that will bring forward sought-after homes in an excellent location.

“We build beautifully designed and well-planned developments for the ultimate in modern living and go the extra mile to include high-quality features that home owners desire as standard.

“We are pleased to be progressing with Forest Park which will reinvigorate and breathe new life into an unused area in Annesley, in a wonderful, central location in the village.”

Sole marketing agent of Forest Park, Tim Downing, director at Pygott & Crone in Nottingham, said: “Our Nottingham office is really looking forward to marketing this fantastic new development of much needed houses in the area. The quality of Taggart Homes’ offering will set a new benchmark in the region of how new homes should be built. We already have a large number of interested parties looking to reserve.

Taggart Homes is working alongside Core Architects and Ashfield District Council to deliver this scheme.

Interested homebuyers can now register their interest with Pygott & Crone on 0115 896 5072 and the Forest Park brochure will be launched on the 2nd December, with reservations now being taken.