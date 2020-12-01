Canmoor is delighted to welcome Agility Logistics, one of the world’s leading integrated logistics providers to Westway Park.

Relocating to Renfrew from Linwood, Agility has agreed terms on 40,000 sq ft of warehousing and distribution space at Block D on a ten-year lease. The space will be used to service growing business contracts in Scotland and around the UK.

Agility ships, stores and manages the distribution of goods for businesses of all sizes across a variety of sectors. Operating in 100 countries, it employs more than 26,000 people around the globe. The Renfrew facility is the only one in Scotland and will join a network of 16 strategic locations across the UK.

Mick Humphries, Area North West Europe Transport & Warehouse Manager of Agility said:

“Our business in the UK continues to develop and we were looking to expand the Scottish facility. Connectivity and communication links were key business requirements and Westway was able to deliver the perfect solution, along with top quality space, within a 24-hour secure environment.

“We will undertake fit out works at Westway and become fully operational by April 2021.

Toby Saul, Asset Manager of Canmoor added:

“Westway continues to be one of the top performing industrial and logistics locations in Scotland. Securing Agility is yet another positive boost for the park, following on from recent lockdown deals with Malcolm Group and the NHS.

“It is clear that our ongoing strategy of investment and improvement is proving popular with occupiers in the Scottish market. Since purchasing Westway in 2018, we have invested significantly into building refurbishment and park infrastructure.

“Our programme of building refurbishment and investment in park infrastructure will continue with the £3,000,000 refurbishment of Block D which will provide 40,000 sq ft to be let to Agility and a further 60,000 sq ft of top quality refurbished distribution accommodation which will be available to let from April 2021.”

Westway is a key strategic industrial and distribution location that offers excellent connectivity to the whole of Central Scotland, with Junction 27 of the M8 only 3 minutes drive away. It is located in the heart of the Glasgow Airport Investment area, which is one of the key City Deal projects that will benefit from £39.1m of inward investment over the next 10 years. This will deliver significant infrastructure investment to the area including a new two-lane bridge over the White Cart, directly linking Westway with the investment area and airport.

Westway also benefits from having its own private dock facility on the White Cart Water which accesses the River Clyde. This provides an alternative shipping solution particularly for large products that are unsuitable for transport by road.

Canmoor’s joint agents are JLL and Colliers. Agility was represented by Doherty Baines.