Three new separate instructions received from GLP, Wrenbridge and Tungsten Properties at prominent developments in Northampton, Dartford and Eastways, Witham

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution and manufacturing sectors has today announced that it has secured three new contracts valued at in excess of £20m for logistics/industrial development projects at sites in Northampton, Dartford and Witham, Essex.

The projects include

A 130,000 sq ft warehouse/logistics unit being developed speculatively by GLP on the final plot at its successful G-Park Northampton development A five-unit 177,000 sq ft speculative industrial scheme for Wrenbridge and its funding partner Railpen at The Bridge in Dartford A two-unit warehouse scheme totalling 45,000 sq ft for Tungsten Properties at Eastways, Witham

All three projects are set to commence on site before the end of the year.

Speaking about the announcement Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We’ve continued to make significant advances this year in the industrial and logistics sector securing a succession of major contracts for some of the industry’s most prominent developers.

We’re delighted to announce these latest contract wins and to be working for the first time with GLP, Wrenbridge and Tungsten Properties – three of the industry’s most prominent and respected developers who have chosen Glencar to develop these key new schemes.

We look forward to getting started and working closely with the project teams”