Development of a major new employment scheme in Skipton is beginning to take shape, with enabling works now well underway and progressing quickly.

Wyvern Park is a 58-acre scheme being brought forward by property developer HBD, providing 250,000 sq. ft. of industrial and office space, 188 new homes and creating up to 800 new jobs.

Units will range from 1,180 – 50,000 sq. ft., providing a wide range of options for SMEs and each designed to suit occupier requirements.

Esh Construction is completing the enabling works on behalf of HBD, which includes a new crossing connecting Carleton Road with the A629 Skipton bypass. A new roundabout on the A629, providing access to Wyvern Park, is already nearing completion, while landscaping and new open green space – including a new play area – will also complete in the coming months.

New access roads will allow Bellway to begin construction on the new homes.

Andrew Milne, Senior Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “Wyvern Park is an important scheme for Skipton, providing much-needed employment space for businesses looking to grow – we’ve seen a lot of interest from local companies as well as new firms considering relocating to Skipton, which is really positive.

“We’re on track to complete the infrastructure works by Spring 2021 and development of the new employment units will begin shortly afterwards.”

The agents on the scheme are Richard Harris of JLL and Mike Atkinson of Atkinson Associates.