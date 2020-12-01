A MAJOR warehouse, that is similar to the size of Amazon’s site in Darlington, has been confirmed near Stockton.

Plans have been submitted to Stockton Borough Council for a two million sq ft logistics and distribution centre to be built in Wynyard, near Stockton.

The site, which is understood to be a similar size to the recently opened Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Darlington, is expected to open in September 2022.

The Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen today welcomed the ‘huge investment’ as he confirmed 3,000 jobs would be created during construction and when it opens.

Mr Houchen said: “Logistics is a hugely important sector with huge potential for growth, that’s why the sector is playing an important role in my plan for jobs – a plan that is delivering good-quality, well paid jobs for local workers.

“With the deepest port on the east coast that’s also the fifth largest port in the UK right on our doorstep, we are well positioned to take advantage of the explosive growth in the sector that will come over the coming years.

“My number one priority is always attracting the businesses and investment to the Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool that will create the good quality well-paid jobs we all want to see come to our region and that’s why I am backing these plans.”

Plans for the development have been submitted by Helios Properties for the new facility.

Trevor Cartner of Helios Properties said: “I am thrilled that we have submitted our planning application to Stockton Borough Council for our proposed state-of-the-art logistics and distribution centre in Stockton.

“This is a huge investment into the area and once it is up and running this centre will create good-quality well paid jobs covering everything from fulfilment staff to HR to finance, business, IT support and engineering. There will also be a significant boost for our construction sector with many more jobs created and safeguarded

“We have only been able to get to this stage thanks to the backing of Mr Houchen who sees, as we do, the huge benefits in terms of jobs our plans will bring to the region.”

It has not been confirmed who the tenant of the huge site will be.