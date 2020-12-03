Global transport and logistics company DSV has engaged Winvic Construction Ltd – a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects – to design, construct and partially fit out its new industrial facility at Mercia Park in North West Leicestershire. The Winvic team started on site last week and the project is due to reach practical completion at the end of August 2021.

The industrial scheme comprises three buildings and has 34 dock levellers:

A 358,000 sq ft steel-framed warehouse containing three mezzanine floors and two single-storey hub offices totalling 4,360 sq ft

A 112,000 sq ft cross-dock terminal that contains a 7,050 sq ft single-storey hub office

A 35,660 sq ft three-storey office building

Winvic will be fitting out all of the office spaces to a high quality and the large stand-alone office building meets DSV’s global design standard. Prominent design features include a glass lift, wood panelled walls in an oak finish and a feature staircase. The external works package includes 381,700 sq ft yard space plus car parking for 406 vehicles, and the programme contains all drainage, retaining wall and hard and soft landscaping works.

The project’s progress can be followed via the timelapse cameras streamed on Winvic Live.

This news follows the announcement last month that Winvic was appointed by IM Properties to undertake the civils and infrastructure works at the 238-acre employment park, which is located adjacent to junction 11 of the M42. Furthermore, the project has been selected as the first of two schemes where the Computer-Vision-SMART technology will be developed; AI enabled cameras will be placed around the site and operatives will receive alerts via an app to warn them of nearby hazards to health and safety in real-time.

Winvic Construction Director, Rob Bull, said: “We’re naturally very pleased that DSV witnessed our client-first approach through our relationship with IM Properties and the vast civils and infrastructure delivery at Mercia Park, and also recognised Winvic as the leading main contractor in the sector that gets the job done right. The project is slightly unusual for an industrial project as the facility comprises multiple buildings with multiple storeys. These will be erected simultaneously and our expert team is confident of meeting the programme as well as DSV’s high expectations.

“The scheme is expected to receive much interest from the industry and media due to it being the test-bed site for the recently unveiled Computer-Vision-SMART initiative, where brand new AI technology will be developed. External and – later into the programme – internal cameras will be installed on site, which will detect, recognise and track hazards. Myself and team members who will be working on the site are already excited to be part of the technological advancements and to start receiving risk alerts direct to their mobile or wearable devices.”

Brian Winther Almind, Executive Vice President, Group Property at DSV, added: “The new Mercia Park campus in North West Leicestershire is an important new site to DSV as it will become home to all three of our business units, DSV Roads, DSV Solutions and DSV Air and Sea. Our previous collaborations with Winvic have been extremely successful, so we’re looking forward to our ongoing partnership and the strengthening of our relationship through the construction of these modern and efficient facilities at Mercia Park.”

One of Winvic’s 2020/2021 cohort of Year In Industry students – Elliot Smith – has been assigned to the DSV industrial warehouse scheme as a Trainee Site Engineer and Winvic’s VR Developer Morgan Hambling who is a construction management student will be working on site as part of a three-month placement. Visit the Winvic blog to read the experiences of those on year out placements.

For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit Twitter @WinvicLtd – and LinkedIn.