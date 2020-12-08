David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association responds to Ofgem’s settlements for the RIIO-2 price control period.

Ofgem has published their settlements for the next network price control, known as RIIO-2. For the transmission and gas distribution networks and system operator, RIIO-2 will come into effect next year and run for five years until 2026.

Speaking on behalf of electricity transmission and gas network operators, David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association said:

“Delivering the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, keeping energy flowing to homes and businesses, and achieving Net Zero emissions requires sustained investment, innovation and a supportive and forward-looking regulatory regime. We will be studying the detail of Ofgem’s determination over the coming weeks to ensure it stands up to these challenges.”