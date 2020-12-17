Civil engineering specialist Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd is now using innovative fingerprint-based drug testing to support health and safety initiatives on its construction sites. The company – responsible for many major earthworks & excavation, roads and sewers and infrastructure construction projects across the UK – has an active health and safety policy to ensure the safety of both the public and its employees.

The fingerprint drug test will be used for post-incident, for cause and random drug testing to promote drug policy adherence – replacing a saliva-based testing approach. Intelligent Fingerprinting’s 10-minute drug test works by collecting an employee’s fingerprint sweat samples onto a small drug screening cartridge. Quick and easy-to-use, the hygienic system also meets the Government’s key guidelines for supporting social distancing while at work.

Karl Griffin, HSE Director, Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd: “Due to the nature of our projects, our employees often drive heavy machinery such as earth mover, excavators and dumpers. That’s why we operate a no tolerance drug and alcohol policy, to ensure our employees are always fit to handle or be around such potentially dangerous machinery. For years we have used an in-house saliva test for limited random testing or after a rare incident or report of a concern, for example. However, we were really attracted to the Intelligent Fingerprinting method. Not only can I carry out the drug test myself and get rapid results as required, but I’m also able to collect samples while maintaining social distancing from the employee – a major benefit when we’re trying to keep our workforce moving during the pandemic. Both parties can also wear masks throughout the test if needed.

“We have a first-class health and safety record, demonstrating our commitment to the safe operating environment that we provide to our employees and clients. The health and safety of our site operatives is paramount. Adopting the Intelligent Fingerprinting method is a major step forward in our drug testing and drug policy development,” Karl Griffin continued.

Dr Paul Yates of Intelligent Fingerprinting added: “Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd is using our fingerprint drug test system to help ensure that its construction staff are all working safely – and protecting themselves, their colleagues and the public. The Intelligent Fingerprinting method tests for evidence of very recent drug use – enabling organisations like Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd to determine more accurately whether an employee is fit to work while on site.

“We’re already working with several construction firms that appreciate the benefit of our easy-to-use screening test to reinforce their health and safety policies. Intelligent Fingerprinting testing can be carried out without expensive external testing support and because no specialist testing areas or biohazardous disposal services are required, the process is simple to use in-house as often as required,” continued Dr Paul Yates.

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes. An introductory video demonstrating fingerprint-based drug testing in action is available below…