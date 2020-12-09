Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, is set to Go Beyond Net Zero Carbon, Generate Zero Waste and Positively Impact More than 1 Million People by 2040 across its UK, US and Hong Kong operations through its refreshed Sustainability strategy, “Building New Futures”, which launches today.

Balfour Beatty has long been at the forefront of sustainability, having launched its first Group-wide strategy in 2009. Building on the significant progress already made across the company, the new strategy recognises the importance of embracing and embedding more sustainable practices across the Group, setting clear global targets and ambitions.

Available to read in full here, the strategy focuses on three core areas – the Environment, Materials and Communities – with each assigned a bold 2040 ambition. To guide the company in its journey to achieve these ambitions, Balfour Beatty will be reporting annually on its progress and against clearly defined 2030 targets to ensure the Group stays on track.

Commenting on Balfour Beatty’s strategy today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said: “Fantastic to see yet another leading British business set out both an impressive Net Zero target and the necessary short-term action to meet it. Working with Government, it is our brilliant private sector that will create the new clean jobs that will help us build back greener from the pandemic.”

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “As we emerge from 2020 and the impacts of COVID-19, we are presented with an opportunity to build back better – smarter, faster and greener.

“Our new Sustainability Strategy, Building New Futures, recognises the widespread benefits that construction and infrastructure can generate; not just in sustainable lower carbon and greener infrastructure, but in a smarter supply chain, with a more diverse and inclusive workplace, in supporting communities and in stimulating national and local economic growth.

“At Balfour Beatty, we’re committed to playing our part in this global challenge, moving our business forward, sustainably, and in doing so, helping to build a better future for everyone”.