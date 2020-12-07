Lee Marley Brickwork Limited (LMB) is the largest integrated brickwork, stonework and scaffolding sub-contractor in the UK. They are delighted to have won Subcontractor/Services Provider of the Year at this year’s Housebuilder Awards 2020.

The Housebuilder Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the industry and are brought to you by Housebuilder magazine, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and in partnership with NHBC.

LMB Director Dan Clarkson comments: “We are delighted to have won this category, this was a real team effort and we are extremely proud of everyone involved. The core driver of our business is to build good working relationships with clients and working with them to deliver projects on time and under budget.”

James O’Connell, Project Director, Ballymore says: “Lee Marley have worked on five consecutive phases at our Embassy Gardens development providing a joint brick work and scaffolding packages totalling £21m. The company has become an integral part of the team, imparting valuable knowledge on the procurement of masonry support and off-site fabricated elements. The combined brickwork and scaffolding team works cohesively to meet demanding deadlines and their high level of managerial skill and quality enables us to focus our efforts else- where. As a business Ballymore would whole heartedly recommend Lee Marley for both brickwork and scaffolding projects and will continue to use them in the future.”

At Embassy Gardens for Ballymore LMB started brickwork at multiple levels on the façade to shave 5 weeks from the programme too make up for a delay caused in another package.

Mark Kay, Project Director, Lend Lease comments: “Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd worked on the MP3 H4 and H5 projects at Elephant Park, the construction of over 830 residential units. The work they undertook was carried out to a high level of quality, has received several positive compliments from a number of third parties, and is of a demonstrably high standard of workmanship. Furthermore, the works were undertaken in strict adherence to the programme and with several innovative approaches presented to offer programme betterment. All aspects of the works were carried out safely and with diligence, and they fully embraced our safety culture, along with all of our safety campaigns and processes. Their site team worked well with our management staff, and with the other trade contractors, and we hope to continue our good working relationship on future projects. I would endorse the use of this contractor on other schemes and look forward to working with them again in the near future”

At Elephant and Castle LMB were able to save Lend Lease £634,000 in direct material costs by advising on design of stone, masonry support, and off-site manufactured brick clad units.

A list of all the winners and highly commended companies can be found at https://www.house-builder.co.uk/events/housebuilder-awards-2020/

For more information about Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd, please visit: www.leemarley.com