SD Sealants, one of the largest cosmetic finishing groups in the UK, has launched a new repairs service dedicated to the facilities management sector.

This new facilities management offering is the latest in a line of new services launched by the company, following the launch of its insurance claims department in August this year and its marine repairs service in late 2019. The new repairs division will focus on working with housing associations, hospitals and care homes as well as schools and universities.

“This is an important launch for the business and we are really excited about the benefits we will be able to offer some of these sectors and in particular, housing associations and care homes. The impact of Covid this year means that a lot of these associations are months behind on their repairs. We will be able to assist with these repairs and help clear the backlog. Longer term, this will improve sustainability as it will be less likely that fixtures will need to be replaced,” said Nick Jones, Managing Director of SD Sealants, on the launch.

“By assisting with these repairs, we are hopeful that we can help make cost savings of up to 80% for housing associations. The company can also provide a slip resistant coating for baths and shower trays which it hopes will prove a benefit to care homes in increasing health and safety. Nick continued: “Hospitals and care homes will continue to see a lot of footfall in 2021 so keeping on top of repairs will be imperative. Again, we can help these organisations rescue fixtures and fittings, without the need to replace,” added Nick.

Launched in 1973, SD Sealants originated as a family run business in Somerset that specialised in the supply and application of sealant. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the UK’s largest repairs and sealant companies, with nine offices across England, Scotland and Wales.