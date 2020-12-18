SCAPE – the UK’s leading public sector procurement authority – has announced the winners of its £1bn Consultancy frameworks today (Friday 18th 2020).

Together, the new suite of frameworks is designed to help the public sector achieve better project outcomes, from individual assets through to major town and city centre regeneration initiatives, whilst embedding sustainability and zero carbon options that help effectively respond to the climate emergency.

Covering six lots across two direct-award frameworks – the SCAPE Consultancy framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the SCAPE Scotland Consultancy framework – the new agreements will run from January 2021 until 2025, with the option of a two-year extension.

SCAPE Scotland, which is based in Edinburgh, has established its consultancy framework under a separate legal structure to reflect Scottish law and procurement regulation.

Accessible to any public sector organisation, the SCAPE Consultancy frameworks will offer the broadest range of professional services available in the construction industry under three distinct lots providing specialist support in each area.

SCAPE Consultancy, Built Environment will include surveying and design, project management and quantity surveying for new projects and current assets.

SCAPE Consultancy, Infrastructure will provide dedicated consultancy services to support the design, delivery and maintenance of infrastructure across the United Kingdom.

SCAPE Consultancy, Place Shaping will offer a unique and specialist suite of strategic advisory services ranging from funding advice, policy development, estate rationalisation, as well as asset, risk and development management.

The results of this procurement are as follows:

Lot Geography Service Value Organisation Lot 1 England, Wales & NI SCAPE Consultancy, Built Environment £350m Perfect Circle (a company jointly owned by Pick Everard, Gleeds, Aecom) Lot 2 England, Wales & NI SCAPE Consultancy, Infrastructure £250m Perfect Circle (a company jointly owned by Pick Everard, Gleeds, Aecom) Lot 3 England, Wales & NI SCAPE Consultancy, Place Shaping £100m Mace Lot 1 Scotland SCAPE Scotland Consultancy, Built Environment £150m Faithful+Gould Lot 2 Scotland SCAPE Scotland Consultancy, Infrastructure £100m Triskelion ( Arcadis, Sweco and Fairhurst) Lot 3 Scotland SCAPE Scotland Consultancy, Place Shaping £50m Arup

Each consultancy partner will be appointed by SCAPE’s direct award approach and supported by an extensive local supply chain to help accelerate projects and amplify the local economic, environmental and social impact on every project.

The new frameworks are an evolution of the SCAPE Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework, which was operated with a quantum value of £350m and launched in 2016. Led by Perfect Circle (a company jointly owned by Pick Everard, Gleeds, Aecom), the BECS framework was widely embraced by the public sector, delivering more than 1,000 commissions and engaging with more than 335 SMEs through its local supply chains.

Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, said: “The quality of the bids we received was simply outstanding. Our new partners for these frameworks have the capacity to be transformative for our colleagues in the public sector seeking specialist consultancy support for projects in their communities.

“We’ve evolved these services and applied the lessons learned from the hugely successful BECS framework following extensive client and industry consultation, analysis, as well as expanding the range of services clients can access. It means our new frameworks are not only hugely comprehensive but incredibly pertinent to a public sector now leading the UK’s push to build back better, build back greener and that is eager to help accelerate the economic recovery.

“A core commitment to community enrichment, job creation, apprenticeships and tangible social value runs through every lot. The enhanced goals set in these frameworks and the fact that their breadth and scale is greater than what’s gone before will ensure they set a new benchmark for positive social and economic impact from professional services in construction.”

Duncan Green, chair at Perfect Circle, said: “We are absolutely delighted that both the SCAPE Consultancy, Built Environment and the SCAPE Consultancy, Infrastructure frameworks have been awarded to Perfect Circle. Our impressive partnership with SCAPE is now set to further strengthen and we look forward to continuing the involvement, growth and collaboration with our extensive and diverse supply chain.

“We will share and engage the industry ambition, expertise and innovation to build back better. Our teams will continue to provide value driven services with a dynamic and digital approach to meet the most challenging of needs of our public sector clients. We will be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution crucially promoting projects that underpin the country’s economic recovery and deliver a lasting legacy.”

Jason Millett, chief executive for consultancy at Mace, said: “I am delighted that Mace has been appointed to deliver SCAPE Consultancy, Place Shaping. These are particularly challenging times for the public sector when budgets are under great pressure to deliver more with less. We will draw upon our decades of experience and expertise, working with our expert supply chain to successfully unlock the potential of our clients’ projects to create a lasting legacy and societal value for the long-term.”

Jon Sealy, UK & Europe managing director at Faithful+Gould, said: “Our team is delighted to once again be part of the SCAPE family of frameworks. SCAPE’s commitment to social value and excellence is something that we share and are extremely passionate about. We are looking forward to collaborating with our framework partners and identifying opportunities to enable investment into Scottish communities and create a national-scale SCAPE legacy in Scotland.”

Mark Cowlard, CEO – UK & Ireland at Arcadis (on behalf of Triskelion), said: “Triskelion has brought together the best Scotland can offer in a team of Arcadis, Sweco and Fairhurst, combining our collective strengths in terms of technical expertise, existing client relationships and market intelligence. We believe supporting training, education and community projects can make a real difference to society and we are delighted to have been appointed to this nationally significant framework.

“Covid-19 recovery will see a drive to rebuild the Scottish economy which will provide a major boost for the Scottish Infrastructure market. We regard the SCAPE framework as being integral to delivering high quality infrastructure projects and assisting economic recovery.”

Colin McCreath, leader of infrastructure advisory services in Scotland at Arup, said: “The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on communities this year, but it has also highlighted that the connection between people and place matters more than ever. Maximising our community assets and reinventing our public spaces through creative placemaking will play a key role towards both Covid and climate recovery. This is why we are looking forward to working with the local authorities through the SCAPE Scotland Consultancy, Place Shaping framework to help them successfully deliver projects that will bring real benefit to their communities.”