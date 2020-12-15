The future is here as Merchant Square positions NI as a global centre of innovation

Leading construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash, has embarked on a groundbreaking project which will help position Northern Ireland as a global centre of excellence for innovation and business.

The award-winning company was appointed as fit-out contractor at Merchant Square, a £14million project which will see the creation of 200,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over nine floors. The offices, which are exclusively let by PwC, will accommodate up to 3,000 employees at the former Oyster and Royston buildings, in the heart of Belfast’s business district and adjacent to the City Hall.

PwC Offices

Belfast’s future as a global centre of innovation is cemented as Merchant Square is set to become one of the most advanced digital spaces in the city. The landmark building will incorporate technology-enabled client collaboration and event spaces, as well as a state-of-the-art digital hub that will provide the infrastructure and environment to inspire and support innovation.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director Ray Hutchinson said the company is delighted to be working on one of the most prestigious projects to be undertaken in Belfast in recent years.

He said: “It is always great to be working on a landmark building in our home city of Belfast, but this is extra special as Merchant Square really will be a leader on the international stage. We have been working with excellent local partners to bring this stand out fit-out project to life, with advanced logistical planning and management during what has been a challenging year for many industries, including construction.

“Earlier this year we completed our new £5million headquarters at Boucher Place in the city which was a very proud moment for Gilbert-Ash and it is a privilege to follow it up with this project which has the power to be transformative for the city, in terms of helping to position Belfast on a global stage as a centre of innovation.

“The designs for Merchant Square are a celebration of Belfast’s industrial and linen heritage as well as a number of Northern Ireland’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Harland & Wolff cranes. The themes running throughout the building will give nods to the city’s ship building and aviation industries as well as Belfast’s history as a centre of the linen industry.

“The building will also reflect the geography of Belfast with the River Lagan and Botanic Gardens incorporated into designs.

“This will be a building which will help foster an excellent working environment and help inspire and attract the best people to work in Belfast.”

Gilbert-Ash attributes its continued success to its ‘As One’ approach and its unique working culture and family environment as an employee-owned company. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, science and technology, retail and residential.

