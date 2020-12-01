Investment in Coleshill office will support continued growth of regional business



Leading interior design consultancy Office Principles is celebrating 18 months of growth by investing in a new regional headquarters in the West Midlands.



The firm has signed a five-year lease on a standalone building at Coleshill Manor Office Campus near the M42 and M6 motorways, that will support its ongoing expansion in the region.



Office Principles will design and deliver its own human-centric office fit out to incorporate industry leading technology, with a focus on biophilia, sustainability and employee wellbeing. It is expected to move into the refurbished office facility in early 2021.



Formed less than two years ago by Gary Tailby and Tina Batham, Office Principles’ Birmingham-based team delivers multi-disciplinary design, consultancy and construction solutions across a variety of sectors within the built environment.



The regional business has enjoyed immediate success, with its original team of seven employees delivering £7.5 million of projects in its first year, with a further £12.5 million secured in 2020. Its growth is set to continue next year, with 20 significant projects about to go to site or in the pre-construction phase and revenue forecast to hit £17.5 million. It plans to further expand its regional team to deliver the new projects, employing 18 staff.



Office Principles delivers services on behalf of regional clients including Anglian Water, Cooper Parry and Aegon Asset Management, as well as client consultants CBRE, Knight Frank, EMCOR and Gerald Eve. The Midlands operation is supported by three established Office Principles sites in London, Reading and Manchester.

Gary Tailby

Gary Tailby, Office Principles in Birmingham, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be moving into new premises in the West Midlands. There is a real hunger to continue to grow the business here and I have been impressed by the level of support and commitment that is being invested. When Tina and I formed the Birmingham office, our vision was to secure new business on a negotiated basis through added value in the design phase of a project and build a highly skilled team to deliver on-site. It’s an approach that has been hugely successful. Investing in well connected new premises close to the motorway network, will enable us to capitalise on a growing workload and support our clients UK-wide. We are looking forward to delivering an impressive workplace of the future and have consulted with our people in creating an environment that allows them to work in whatever way they are most productive.”

Tina Batham

Established over 30 years ago, Office Principles specialises in office refurbishment, commercial fit out and corporate furniture systems. It delivers services on behalf of a wide range of leading UK and international companies including Visa, Twinings and BDO.

For more information, please visit: https://officeprinciples.com/