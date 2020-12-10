The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) has awarded its ultimate accolade to Registered Contractor PWP Landscape Design for its stunning BALI National Landscape Awards 2020 entry, a Private Residence in Yorkshire.

The formal garden won the Grand Award after being entered into the Domestic Garden Construction – Costs Between £100k-£250k category, sponsored by Registered Affiliate Van den Berk Nurseries.

PWP Landscape Design’s Grand Award project saw the installation team tackle an extensive formal garden with a strong axis and layout, providing an enviable outlook from the house with colour and year-round interest. Aggregates, soil, turf, porcelain paving, steels and plant stock had to be craned over the house whilst it was still under construction. The garden includes an extensive lawn, hedges and borders, steel pergola, formal beds and a central sunken walled patio.

BALI Chief Executive Wayne Grills commented on their achievement,

“PWP Landscape Design has entered our prestigious hall of fame, which includes 44 highly regarded Grand Award winning schemes from the last four decades. Our members, led by PWP Landscape Design, have once again demonstrated they are some of the most talented professionals in the UK, and we rightly celebrate them at the largest landscaping ceremony of its kind in Europe. I am delighted for Adrian, Ian and their team on such a magnificent scheme and I extend my personal congratulations to you, and to all our winners this year. COVID-19 may have placed restrictions on us in 2020, but it has done nothing to stop the quality, dedication and spirit of our members.”

On the Grand Award, Chair of the Adjudication Panel John Melmoe said,

“Despite unbelievably challenging logistics and having to build this garden whilst the new-build house was under construction, PWP Landscape Design demonstrated superb workmanship across every aspect of the scheme. Precision cutting of the hard elements and expert selection and planting of quality stock has resulted in faultless landscaping perfection and an ecstatic client.”

Based in Leeds, PWP Landscape Design specialise in creating distinctive, functional and sustainable outdoor spaces, with a reputation for immaculate attention to detail and innovative design resolution. The team comprises of landscape architects, garden designers and horticulturalists.

Due to COVID-19 this year’s ceremony was held virtually, with hundreds of members, guests and VIPs tuning in to watch the special stream as it aired on Friday 4 December. Supported by Headline Sponsor and Registered Affiliate Green-tech, the annual event is a highlight for many in the landscaping calendar and provided the perfect end of year celebration which recognised the skills, hard work, quality, commitment and successes of Registered members.

In total 124 entries were judged by BALI adjudicators over the summer with 70. National Landscape Awards bestowed on 49 members in September. Of these 18 Principal and 4 Special Awards were announced during the virtual broadcast, including Specials for Best Design & Build for PWP Landscape Design, Best Newcomer to BALI for Registered Contractor Smart Landscape Design, who also won a Principal for a Private Residence in Bristol, and Best First Time Entrant for Registered Designer Jilayne Rickards MBALI. Jilayne was also presented with Best Use of Recycled & Reclaimed Materials alongside Registered Contractor Landscaping Solutions for their joint work on Principal Award winning scheme The Urban Retreat – London.

Registered Contractors idverde, Maylim, Frosts Landscape Construction, Bowles & Wyer, Tivoli Group, Landscape Associates, BlueFish Landscaping Contractors, John O’Conner (Grounds Maintenance), Landform Consultants, Green Acorn Landscape Design and Construction and Talbot Farm Landscapes were also awarded Principals in their respective categories. Registered Designer Lynne Marcus MBALI MSGD achieved a Principal for her Private Residence in Pentworth, West Sussex whilst International member DDON Planning & Design Inc. took home a Principal for their spectacular The Taicang Wave Fountain Yard. This year’s Affiliate Exceptional Service Award went to Registered Affiliate CED Stone Group.

2020 was the third year the Awards were successfully delivered by the team at BALI’s Landscape House. Events Project Manager Emily Feeney, who was promoted into the role in August, said,

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of the team in 2020. Once again, the hard work and determination of everyone involved resulted in us hosting a successful virtual ceremony which entertained hundreds of our landscaping colleagues, industry organisations and VIPs. I would like to congratulate PWP Landscape Design and our winners this year, well done to you all. Finally, on behalf of my colleague Diane McCulloch, I would like to extend a special thank you to our sponsors. Without you there would be no ceremony and we truly value your ongoing support.”

Although the event was held virtually, members took to social media to share photos of their teams watching the ceremony remotely in a concerted effort not to miss out on the celebrations. BALI’s best dressed competition, which launched several weeks ahead of the ceremony, proved popular with teams sharing snaps of their outfits in the hope of winning a £100 gift voucher. The result will be published on the BALI Awards Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday 7 December 2020.

A full list of award-winners and a description of the winning schemes is available on the BALI Awards website here.