The employee-owned packaging business has 7 sites located around the UK and have always focused on bringing innovative solutions to market.

Their latest two product launches involve plastic free bottle protectors, both 100% recyclable and biodegradable, they make the perfect solution for protecting delicate items.

Flexi-Hex

With its unique patented honeycomb design, Flexi-Hex is a great alternative to plastic and other protective packaging solutions such as polystyrene, and is much more cost-effective than other paper solutions such as ‘pulp‘ packaging. Extremely strong and adaptable, it is suitable for glass, bottles, homewares, ceramics and much more. Simply place between the two-honeycomb structures and use in conjunction with Kites single wall outer box for ultimate protection during transit.

Corrugated sleeving

Designed to mould itself around a variety of shapes, our 100% recyclable and biodegradable corrugated sleeving is suitable to protect a wide range of products, from glass, bottles, ceramics, jars, homeware and much more. Moisture resistant, adaptable, and extremely easy to use they are a great lightweight plastic free alternative. Simply place in-between the cylinder shape structure and use in conjunction with Kites tailor-made postal boxes, for added protection during transit fill any voids with Kites paper bubble or SpeedMan paper.

For more information on Kite packaging please visit kitepackaging.co.uk.