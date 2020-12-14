A BRAND-NEW purpose-built central operational services depot has started on site in Lincolnshire, with principal contractor Henry Boot Construction Limited putting the first spade in the ground.

The £5m depot, located near Caenby Corner, will secure the future of waste collection and street cleansing services in the West Lindsey District Council area and has been designed with everyday operations and visitors in mind.

It includes a parking area for fleet, storage buildings, wash facilities, visitor parking and main operations building, which has been positioned as a visual landmark from the A631. The contemporary two storey building – designed by Whittam Cox Architects – has feature brick, insulated aluminium panels and glazing in keeping with the surrounding buildings. It also features PV solar panels on the roof of the building.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Owen Bierley, said: “We’re delighted to see work get underway at the new depot. This is a huge scheme for us – having one central facility will not only enable the current vital operational services to be carried out in a safe and efficient way but will also future proof the expanding district following the build of new homes in the coming years.

“The current depot facilities opened in the 1970’s and are no longer fit for purpose. We are investing in the service area to ensure that our vitally important operational services continue to be delivered.”

The new facility was given the green light in April via a virtual planning committee meeting and given unanimous cross-party support.

Ady Selby, Assistant Director of Operational and Commercial Services, said: “The primary aim of the depot is to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our staff, as well as delivering a top-quality facility that can accommodate any waste, cleansing or recycling service needs for the next 50 years.

“Our award-winning services are high quality, sustainable and environmentally friendly and the new depot will help to increase our capability and high service standards across the district.”

Ian Gresser, operations manager at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We are delighted to start work on the new services depot at Caenby Corner for West Lindsey District Council. We are working closely with Whittam Cox Architects, Waterman Group and with our dedicated supply chain to deliver a high-quality modern facility that will provide a vital service for the district.”

Cllr Jeff Summers, ward member for Waddingham and Spital, added: “I’m really pleased to see work starting on the new operational services depot as this modern, centrally positioned facility will finally meet the Health and Safety needs of our very important staff and contribute to the operational efficiencies we need to achieve whilst taking this service forward.

“This project, along with the council’s investment portfolio, crematorium, hotel in Gainsborough, a nil cost to the council leisure service, and a leisure facility for Market Rasen are all projects incubated during my six years as the Council Leader. A council achievement I am extremely proud of. The proposed plans are very impressive and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished building next year.”

The facility will replace the existing sites at North Warren Road in Gainsborough and Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate in Market Rasen and is due to be completed in Autumn 2021.

