AFTER dominating the domestic EPDM rubber flat roofing market for the past two decades, Permaroof – the UK’s leading importer and distributor of Firestone RubberCover – is expanding into the commercial sector.

Building on its past experience of supplying rubber membranes to its customer base working on commercial projects and its expansion into modular projects during the UK-wide lockdown this year, the business – which was set up in 1999 and is based in Derbyshire –now offers design, specification and installation on commercial projects using the proven and durable rubber membrane Firestone RubberGard EPDM.

Adrian Buttress, MD of Permaroof

Adrian Buttress, managing director of Permaroof and the wider PermaGroup, said: “During our time specialising in domestic flat roofing projects, we’ve proven ourselves in the residential sector and gained unrivalled expertise of the industry.

“After hitting our 20-year-old company milestone and with a record year in 2020, we were ready to expand our offering. The next logical step was to use our knowledge and move into the commercial sector – further increasing our portfolio of providing permanent solutions to age-old problems. Our vision is to become a leading commercial flat roofing supplier within just two years.”

As part of the firm’s strategy to increase the delivery of large-scale installations, Permaroof has hired experienced national commercial manager Sunny Lotay to lead its new commercial flat roofing division.

Adrian said: “While we’re not new to EPDM, having specialised in Firestone membranes for the past 17 years, residential rubber roofing and commercial flat roofing are two very different animals. Because of this, we’ve recruited an experienced national commercial sales manager, who will lead our new commercial flat roofing division and work with the Firestone technical team to ensure its global reputation is maintained.

“Permaroof will be following Firestone’s proven business model, which has led to some very prestigious jobs around the world, totalling millions of square metres.

“Through our national contractor stockist network, we have extensive access to commercial projects, which will enable us to organically tap into this source. We know we will be able to make a substantial difference in the number of projects we can bring flat roofing solutions to and we are thrilled to now be offering design, specification and installation to the commercial sector.”

Sunny – who has more than 14 years’ experience under his belt – started his career at SIG Roofing where he spent almost seven years as a business development manager, followed by one year as a specification manager at SIG Design & Technology. He then moved to Saint-Gobain/Jewson as head of flat roofing. A five-year stint was followed by almost two years as a regional specification manager at Flex-R.

He said: “The launch of the commercial flat roofing division in partnership with Firestone is part of Permaroof’s continued success story, which is steeped in providing waterproofing systems and solutions to its customers.

“Because of the number of waterproofing solutions available for commercial flat roofing, building owners and project managers need to think in the long term and research the economics of their decisions, and this is where we can help. Our industry knowledge and experience combine to make us perfectly placed to support customers in finding the best commercial roofing system for their premises.

“I’m incredibly excited to start working closely with customers to help them get the most value from their roofing system investment. From the initial design right through to the end user walking into the building, we’re on hand throughout the entire lifecycle of a built environment project, providing an excellent waterproofing solution with full technical assistance, and a warranty to back it up – providing peace of mind.”

Firestone RubberGard is a high performing synthetic flat roof membrane that has an expected lifespan of more than 50 years. The system offers a unique combination of features, including superior weatherability and durability, low lifecycle cost, and high flexibility and elongation. The material is available in standard grade at 1.14mm and premium grade at 1.52mm for heavy duty installations and can be custom cut to size.

Adrian added: “Since their introduction, Firestone EPDM membranes – which are backed by more than a century of Firestone experience in rubber technology – have dominated the single-ply roofing market through their proven performance, durability and flexibility over a wide range of building types.

“EPDM – which has a low lifecycle cost, requiring little to no maintenance once installed correctly on a well-prepared substate – is proving to be the leading flat roof material for the future, particularly due to its environmental properties.

“If you are an architect, specifier or building owner, please do get in touch with our team of experts, who can fully explain how Firestone RubberGard can benefit your commercial project.”

Permaroof offers products and services that provide permanent solutions to age-old problems. It offers this through a variety of products – its central offering of Firestone RubberCover EPDM roofing, as well as artificial grass through its Permalawn brand and maintenance-free fencing via Permafence. This is in addition to Permatile promenade tiles, skylights and rooflights through The Skylight Company and, most recently, steel-framed buildings.

In 2020, Permaroof celebrated its most successful year in its 20-year history, after maximising the lockdown effect on the DIY market as well as quickly diversifying in the face of the pandemic. Its positive end to the year follows several record months including a 26% increase in sales in May 2020 compared to 2019 and a staggering 86% increase when comparing June 2019 to 2020.

For more information on Permaroof UK, please visit www.permaroof.co.uk or call 01773 608839.