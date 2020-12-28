Metal roofing has now become a viable option for almost all homes. If you are interested in the benefits of metal roofing, here are some things you should know.

Replacing a roof is an expensive project and requires immense work. We interviewed a Sydney based roofing company, Exclusive Metal Roofing to get their take on all things metal roofing. We learnt that there are cost efficient ways for you to get a metal roof installed that provide you complete protection from the elements.

In some cases, a metal roof can be a big advantage. In other cases, the negative factors outweigh the positive factors. Let us learn more and discuss the advantages and disadvantages, so you can determine if a metal roof is right for you.

What Are the Types of Metal Roofs?

The metal roof is made of copper, steel, aluminum, and other metals. Every component has its distinctive features, and roofing systems generally come in two distinctive forms: metal panels and metal tiles.

One seems to have an unique appearance, obviously with a metal roof, while the other is more traditional. The good news is that you can choose between traditional and modern styles because the two styles are so different.

Metal sheet roof: This style does not obscure its essence. Long metal plates are stitched together vertically to give a stylish and modern look. This works best in modern style homes and keeps the look fresh and linear.

Metal tile roof: This style has been carefully designed to look like a traditional roof and is available with Spanish tiles, wood, or slate.

They usually have multiple factory finish layers, including granular stone topcoats, to give them a realistic look. From ground level, this appearance may not differ from the traditional appearance. The function is the same as that of the metal panel.

Check out the repairing and replacing guide of the tile/shingle roofing system.

What Makes a Metal Roof a Great Choice?

From durability to a clean look, there are many options for metal roofs. This new roofing method uses modern materials and technology to provide you with an excellent product. So let’s see what the benefits are and see what will help you.

Life expectancy: The life expectancy of a metal roof can be the same as that of your home. Most companies support their products for 20-50 years.

Besides, if you paint on a metal surface, there is usually a 30-year limited warranty. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of your roof for a long time without having to worry about repairs or replacements.

Complete protection: The metal roof can be sealed against water, strong wind, and snow. If you live in a snowy climate and want to hold an ice dam permanently, this could be your solution.

Sustained resistance: A smooth surface avoids some of the risks that traditional roofs face. They are more resistant to mold, insects, and rot. If you are concerned about a fire, the metal roof can also achieve a fire rating of class A, the best possible rating.

However, if a metal roof is placed over existing shingles, the rating may drop to C, depending on the baseline conditions.

Easy and quick installation: The metal roof is easy to install and can be quickly prepared. Sometimes they can be mounted directly on top of an existing roof, saving time and money.

Metal panels are surprisingly light as well, which means that savings can be made on technical projects and apartment supporting structures.

Eco-friendly: Metal roofs can be made up of 95% recycled materials. Then, when the roof reaches its end of life, it can be 100% recycled. This means that it starts and ends in an environmentally friendly way!

Heat conductivity: The metal roof reflects the radiant heat of the sun. The addition of specially formulated paints and cool pigments increases the effectiveness of heat reflection.

This means you need less energy for air conditioning. If you want to increase performance in the colder months, increasing the dead space between the roof and the roof covering can increase insulation.

Effectively prevents rain and snow: Metal roofs perfectly prevent rain and snowfall. Their interlocking panels are combined with a hard and smooth surface that effectively prevents moisture from entering the house during rain and snowfall.

Why a Metal Roof Might Not Be Right for You

Professionals make the idea of a metal roof sound brilliant, especially when you know you can buy roofs that look like traditional roofs.

However, there are some disadvantages, ranging from initial cost to concern about whether repair or construction of additional parts is required. Let’s look at some areas that can be of concern.

Expense: Metal roofs can be expensive. According to rough estimates, the cost of metal roofs is about two times higher than that of asphalt shingles. This has a longevity side to it, but sometimes the initial expense is not feasible.

Noise: A problem you need to consider that metal roofs can be very noisy sometimes, and if hail or rain bothers you, it is not a great idea to have a metal roof. If you really want a metal roof, adding a concrete barrier minimizes noise and gives you the outcome you desire.

The durability of Paint: Although most painted metal roofs come with a 30-year warranty, walking on them can cause additional wear. Scratches during installation will shorten the life of the paint.

To increase the durability of the varnish during installation, the panel should be handled with care.

Modifications: Since the metal is large, small repairs can be a challenge. Also, if you build a house yourself, it is not easy to find the right materials.

Check out the evolution of roofing maintenance.

What to Consider if you Decide to have a Metal Roof?

If you have weighed your options and decided that a metal roof is right for you, it is time to start shopping. We provide some important features to help you choose a great product that will get you the results you want.

Warranty: Please note the guarantee and its source. It should guarantee assembly, the product itself, and its appearance. If any of these areas breaks down or is damaged, having a good warranty can save you a lot of money.

Ventilation: Good ventilation keeps the house cool in summer and prevents ice dams from forming in winter. If you are going to renovate a roof, you should check your home’s ventilation to ensure everything is working correctly.

Product certification: The Metal Construction Association runs a quality certification program that recognizes products that meet certain raw material and process standards.

Certified products give you confidence because they are manufactured with industry-recognized quality.

Conclusion

After selecting your metal roof and preparing for your project, call your home insurance agent to ensure your home insurance policy is up to date and covers your roof.