HS2 today shortlisted bidders for its Track Systems and for Tunnel and Lineside Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) systems. The winning organisations will go on to deliver around 280km of state-of-the-art high-speed track and infrastructure that will enable the UK to run some of the world’s most frequent and reliable long-distance rail services.

Following on from the start of construction, today’s announcement unlocks more opportunities for Britain’s construction and engineering sector, hard-hit by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sets of contract opportunities cover design and construction between London, Birmingham and Crewe, where HS2 trains will join the existing West Coast Mainline. The winners of the Track systems contracts will also take a lead role in managing and coordinating the complex interfaces between the track and other elements of the rail systems.

The following organisations will be invited to tender for Track Systems:

Lot 1 – Phase One (Urban – London and Birmingham) – £434m

Balfour Beatty Group Ltd, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) Ltd and BAM Nuttall Ltd (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail Ltd

STRABAG AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (STRABAG Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Lot 2 – Phase One (Open Route – Central) – £526m

Balfour Beatty Group Ltd, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) Ltd and BAM Nuttall Ltd (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail Ltd

STRABAG AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (STRABAG Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Lot 3 – Phase One (Open Route – North) – £566m

Balfour Beatty Group Ltd, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) Ltd and BAM Nuttall Ltd (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail Ltd

Lot 4 – Phase 2a (Track) – £431m

Balfour Beatty Group Ltd, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) Ltd and BAM Nuttall Ltd (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail Ltd

STRABAG AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (STRABAG Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Rail, switches and crossings and pre-cast slab track will be delivered by separate suppliers – with the Track Systems contractor coordinating the design, logistics and installation. The winning bidders are set to commence work on site once the tunnels, bridges, viaducts and earthworks are complete.

The winning Track Systems contractors will oversee the design and construction of plain line track, switches and crossings, an infrastructure maintenance depot, managing construction logistics and supporting the testing and commissioning phase. They will also act as Construction Design and Management (CDM) Principal Contractor for the trace and be responsible for logistics and consents co-ordination.

The winner of the estimated £498m Tunnel and Lineside M&E package will be a Principal Contractor, delivering the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance (until handover) of the Phase One and Phase 2a Tunnel and Lineside M&E systems.

This includes the tunnel services within the shafts, tunnels and cross-passages, low voltage power services and distribution in the open route. The contractor will also design, supply, install, test and commission the tunnel ventilation systems.

The following organisations will be invited to tender for Tunnel and Lineside M&E:

Alstom Transport UK Ltd

Balfour Beatty Bailey Joint Venture (BBB JV) – a joint venture between Balfour Beatty Group Ltd and NG Bailey Ltd

Costain Group PLC

HS2 Ltd’s Procurement and Commercial Director, David Poole said:

“Rail systems are some of the most important parts of the HS2 project – the high-tech equipment and systems that will allow our trains to deliver an unparalleled service in terms of speed, frequency and reliability. “The appointment of the Track Systems and M&E suppliers will be an important milestone for the project, and a significant opportunity for the industry and the wider supply chain. At the peak of construction, HS2 will support around 30,000 jobs and contracts like this will provide a real boost for employers across the supply chain, helping to boost skills and provide opportunities for years to come.”

Contracts for Track Systems and Tunnels and Lineside M&E are expected to be awarded in 2022.